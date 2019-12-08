News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Girl, 5, with no shoes carried baby sibling for over a km in -35 temperatures

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, December 08, 2019 - 11:30 AM

A woman has been arrested in the US state of Alaska after a five-year-old girl was found to have carried her younger sibling almost one kilometre to a neighbour's house shoeless in minus 35 degrees.

Alaska state troopers were called to the village of Venetie after the girl and 18-month-old arrived at the neighbour's home dressed only in socks and light clothing.

The 37-year-old woman's been arrested on suspicion of endangering the welfare of a child.

In a statement reported on Sky news, the State of Alaska department of public safety said a 37 years old woman was arrested on one count of endangering the welfare of a minor in the first degree as a result of the investigation which revealed she deserted a five-year-old and 18-month-old in her home with no adult supervision.

It continued:

[readmore]"The five-year-old became scared when the power went out and carried the 18-month-old approximately [half a] mile while dressed in socks and light clothing to the neighbour's house.[/readmore]

Venetie is a small village with a population of around of 175 people. It is approximately 155 miles north of Fairbanks.

