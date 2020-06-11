EU to ease coronavirus travel bans from July 1

The EU has announced plans to ease a ban on non-essential travel to the continent, with foreign students, non-EU nationals who normally live in Europe and certain highly skilled workers likely to be exempt from the coronavirus restrictions from July 1.

After the virus began spreading throughout Europe in March, the EU gradually extended a ban on all non-essential travel into the 27 member countries plus Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland until June 15.

Today we recommend to Schengen Member States to lift all internal border controls by 15 June 2020. We are also proposing a clear and flexible approach towards removing restrictions on travel to the EU starting on 1 July.

With borders inside Europe’s ID check-free travel area likely to be fully functional again by the end of June, the European Commission is recommending that outside borders be opened to give a much-needed boost to virus-ravaged economies and in particular the tourism sector.

“While we will all have to remain careful, the time has come to make concrete preparations for lifting restrictions with countries whose health situation is similar to the EU’s and for resuming visa operations,” said EU home affairs commissioner Ylva Johansson.

While the spread of coronavirus has eased in Europe, it remains high elsewhere and other countries still have bans in place on the entry of some European nationals, so the commission is reluctant to lift all travel restrictions.

It is urging European countries to take co-ordinated decisions on who they let in and from where — given that visas for the passport-free Schengen area allow travel in 26 countries — and base their actions on data from the World Health Organisation and Europe’s Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.