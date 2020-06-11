News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world»CORONAVIRUS

EU to ease coronavirus travel bans from July 1

The European Commission is urging European countries to take co-ordinated decisions on who they let in and from where. Pic: Brian Lawless/PA
By Press Association
Thursday, June 11, 2020 - 12:52 PM

The EU has announced plans to ease a ban on non-essential travel to the continent, with foreign students, non-EU nationals who normally live in Europe and certain highly skilled workers likely to be exempt from the coronavirus restrictions from July 1.

After the virus began spreading throughout Europe in March, the EU gradually extended a ban on all non-essential travel into the 27 member countries plus Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland until June 15.

EU urges states to reopen domestic borders from Monday

With borders inside Europe’s ID check-free travel area likely to be fully functional again by the end of June, the European Commission is recommending that outside borders be opened to give a much-needed boost to virus-ravaged economies and in particular the tourism sector.

“While we will all have to remain careful, the time has come to make concrete preparations for lifting restrictions with countries whose health situation is similar to the EU’s and for resuming visa operations,” said EU home affairs commissioner Ylva Johansson.

While the spread of coronavirus has eased in Europe, it remains high elsewhere and other countries still have bans in place on the entry of some European nationals, so the commission is reluctant to lift all travel restrictions.

It is urging European countries to take co-ordinated decisions on who they let in and from where — given that visas for the passport-free Schengen area allow travel in 26 countries — and base their actions on data from the World Health Organisation and Europe’s Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

Doctor in India warns of ‘ticking time bomb’ in fight against coronavirus

