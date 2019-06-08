News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Barcelona church La Sagrada Familia Basilica given official building permit after 137 years

Saturday, June 08, 2019 - 06:20 PM

An official building permit has been issued for the unfinished Barcelona church designed by architect Antoni Gaudi - 137 years after construction started.

Barcelona City Hall said it has granted the current builders at La Sagrada Familia Basilica a work permit which is valid until 2026.

The builders said that is enough time to finish raising the landmark Roman Catholic church's central towers.

Barcelona officials said the city will be paid €4.6 million in fees under an agreement negotiated with a foundation devoted to completing and preserving La Sagrada Familia.

The basilica's first stone was laid in 1882, but Barcelona officials say there is no record showing a construction licence ever was granted - although one was requested in 1885.

However, work on the popular tourist destination has never stopped.

-PA

