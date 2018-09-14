WIN: We've two premium tickets and t-shirts for the Liam Miller tribute match to give away

If you missed out on tickets for the Liam Miller tribute match, here's a chance to attend the sold-out game.

Manchester United legends will play a Celtic/Ireland selection at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on September 25 and the Irish Examiner are giving you a chance to win two premium tickets to the charity match.





The winner will also receive two commemorative t-shirts from Hairy Baby T-Shirts. Two runners-up will also get a t-shirt.

TO WIN - simply like the post on the Irish Examiner's Facebook page and tag someone in the comments field who you would like bring to the match with you.

All proceeds from the t-shirt sales will be donated to the Liam Miller tribute fund, and are available to purchase here.

Pls RT to help: Our new Limited Edition Liam Miller Tribute t-shirt is now available with all profits to the Miller trust _Link here -> https://t.co/246bpnV3ua #liammiller pic.twitter.com/lewHCUpKK4 — Hairy Baby T-Shirts (@HairyBabyTees) September 12, 2018

T&Cs: Irish Examiner rules apply. No cash alternative. Tickets are non-transferable. Competition closes, 12 noon Thursday, September 21.