Home»Sport

WIN: We've two premium tickets and t-shirts for the Liam Miller tribute match to give away

Friday, September 14, 2018 - 09:02 PM

If you missed out on tickets for the Liam Miller tribute match, here's a chance to attend the sold-out game.

Manchester United legends will play a Celtic/Ireland selection at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on September 25 and the Irish Examiner are giving you a chance to win two premium tickets to the charity match.


The winner will also receive two commemorative t-shirts from Hairy Baby T-Shirts. Two runners-up will also get a t-shirt.

TO WIN - simply like the post on the Irish Examiner's Facebook page and tag someone in the comments field who you would like bring to the match with you.

All proceeds from the t-shirt sales will be donated to the Liam Miller tribute fund, and are available to purchase here.

T&Cs: Irish Examiner rules apply. No cash alternative. Tickets are non-transferable. Competition closes, 12 noon Thursday, September 21.


Related Articles

Official limited edition Liam Miller tee designed for upcoming tribute match

President Higgins to attend Liam Miller match

Shane Ross was urged to intervene on Liam Miller match

Virgin Media Sport to donate proceeds from Liam Miller match broadcast

More in this Section

'I was betting on reserve teams in Turkey': All-Ireland winner lost £68,000 in one day through gambling addiction

Ex-Chelsea defender John Terry confirms long-term ambition to become a manager

I won’t lose focus over tapping-up allegations, says Everton boss Marco Silva

Yates takes major step towards Vuelta success


Today's Stories

A fitting tribute to Willie Hough - a legend of Limerick hurling

A split second that changed modern day football

Some country for old men at Leinster

Jim Stynes the resilient pioneer who paved the way Down Under

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 12, 2018

    • 11
    • 12
    • 28
    • 35
    • 37
    • 44
    • 30

Full Lotto draw results »