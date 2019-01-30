'What’s the point in you cycling?' Roy Keane opens up about life after playing in new documentary

Roy Keane has told Donncha O’Callaghan about his life after retiring from his playing career for a new Virgin Media documentary.

While the Man United legend says he likes to keep fit, he won't be joining a gym or going cycling any time soon.

“I still like to get up early, I still like to do some sort of physical exercise but I wouldn’t be going to the gym or going cycling or swimming or joining clubs or lifting weights or anything like that,” he said.

“I think that was great, that was part of my life and I was passionate about it but I just found passion for other things now.

“I’ve done my time. I don't do any running. I see people out cycling and think, 'Maybe I should buy a racer?' But I wouldn't be into all the gear and the glasses.

“I look at people about 20 stone out cycling and say 'What’s the point in you cycling?' I still have that mindset, forgetting the fact that maybe they enjoy it.

“I did an interview a few years ago and some guy asked me who puts my bins out? I said ‘I’ve to put my bins out!’

“I'm living a normal life. I’ve offered my young fella a few bob but he won’t do them so there’s things you have to do. I drive the kids to school and I’m stuck in traffic going like 'is this my life?' Well, yeah - you've to sit in traffic for an hour or two like millions of other people.”

He said his initial plans for family-time after his retirement changed after input from his family.

“My plan when I first stopped was we’re going to go on some family trips, we’re going to be like The Waltons!

“We’re all going to spend time together, go walk in the park and after a month or two, they didn’t have the same plans as me. So I think they were kind of missing me going to work.

“I got offered a job at Sunderland and I was away on a family holiday. My family were looking at me, not saying it directly but going 'We kind of enjoy your company but not too much of it'. So when the job came back up they were saying 'You should go for it!'”

Donncha O’Callaghan: Game Over: True Lives will air on Virgin Media One this Friday at 10:30pm.