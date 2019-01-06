NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Wayne Rooney arrested in US for public intoxication, police say

Sunday, January 06, 2019 - 06:14 PM

Wayne Rooney was arrested in the US accused of public intoxication, police have said.

The former Manchester United and England captain was taken into custody on December 16 in Virginia, officials said today.

Loudoun County Sheriff's Office handout photo of Wayne Rooney after he was booked into the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on December 16. Picture: PA

It is believed the 33-year-old, who now places for American team DC United, was detained at Washington's Dulles airport, which is near the club's stadium.

A spokesman for Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said: "He was booked into the Loudoun County Adult Detention Centre on December 16 2018, on a charge of public intoxication stemming from an arrest by the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police.

"He was later released on a personal recognisance bond."

Rooney, in September 2017, admitted drink-driving on a night out when he was caught driving a woman's Volkswagen Beetle when nearly three times the legal limit.

He was banned from driving for two years and ordered to carry out unpaid work in the community.


