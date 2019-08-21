News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

UCD name Maciej Tarnogrodzki as Collie O'Neil's replacement

UCD name Maciej Tarnogrodzki as Collie O'Neil's replacement
Collie O'Neil
By Martin Claffey
Wednesday, August 21, 2019 - 09:45 PM

UCD has appointed Maciej Tarnogrodzki as first team manager to replace Collie O'Neil.

O’Neill was axed by the Students on Monday.

Tarnogrodzki steps up a similar role with UCD’s Under 19 which he has held since 2017.

UCD are sitting bottom of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Divison.

A UCD statement said: "UCD AFC are pleased to confirm the appointment of Maciej Tarnogrodzki as our new first team manager.

"Maciej who has his UEFA Pro-Licence, takes charge after being promoted from his position with our under 19s, where he has been manager since his appointment ahead of the 2017 season."

READ MORE

Messi returns to training ahead of Barcelona’s clash with Real Betis

More on this topic

Wrap: Nketiah strikes from bench on Championship debut as Leeds return to summitWrap: Nketiah strikes from bench on Championship debut as Leeds return to summit

Messi returns to training ahead of Barcelona’s clash with Real BetisMessi returns to training ahead of Barcelona’s clash with Real Betis

Nuno brushes off claims Portuguese referee gives Wolves advantage over TorinoNuno brushes off claims Portuguese referee gives Wolves advantage over Torino

Manager Phil Parkinson resigns from role at troubled BoltonManager Phil Parkinson resigns from role at troubled Bolton

TOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Back-row trio could still make England’s clash with IrelandBack-row trio could still make England’s clash with Ireland

Liverpool sticking to their guns and not willing to loan Ryan Kent to RangersLiverpool sticking to their guns and not willing to loan Ryan Kent to Rangers

Republic of Ireland U-19 striker signs for CelticRepublic of Ireland U-19 striker signs for Celtic

Aidan O'Mahony denies Kerry 'witch hunt' against All-Ireland final referee David GoughAidan O'Mahony denies Kerry 'witch hunt' against All-Ireland final referee David Gough


Lifestyle

A sommelier shares her top tips.The dos and don’ts of serving wine – you just might have been doing it all wrong

We know New York real estate is expensive, but this is getting out of hand…You can now stay in an enormous sandcastle on a New York beach

JB Dubois is Head Chef at GIY’s GROW HQ in Waterford City and his wife, Shona Dubois, is the Head of Operations with the organisation.‘We’re showing them how to do their best for the world’

Often I have been out with friends and their kids and they joke that Joan is going to be a politician. I’ve always been impressed by Joan’s ability to pick up pals wherever she goes. She started this when she was very young, and every time we went to a park or a playground she would make a new BFF.Mum's the Word: 'I love how my child can make new friends in a matter of minutes'

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 21, 2019

  • 10
  • 13
  • 23
  • 24
  • 25
  • 44
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »