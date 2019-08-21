UCD name Maciej Tarnogrodzki as Collie O'Neil's replacement

UCD has appointed Maciej Tarnogrodzki as first team manager to replace Collie O'Neil.

O’Neill was axed by the Students on Monday.

Tarnogrodzki steps up a similar role with UCD’s Under 19 which he has held since 2017.

UCD are sitting bottom of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Divison.

A UCD statement said: "UCD AFC are pleased to confirm the appointment of Maciej Tarnogrodzki as our new first team manager.

"Maciej who has his UEFA Pro-Licence, takes charge after being promoted from his position with our under 19s, where he has been manager since his appointment ahead of the 2017 season."