Patrick Hoban targets 100 goals as he signs deal to stay at Dundalk until 2021

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, October 16, 2019 - 01:11 PM

Patrick Hoban has committed his future to Dundalk.

The striker has signed a new two-year deal with the League of Ireland champions which will see him stay at Oriel Park until the end of the 2021 season.

Hoban has scored 93 goals in 165 games for the Lilywhites, hitting the net a club record 76 times in the league.

”I am absolutely delighted to get it done. It has been a while but I am thrilled to get it over the line.

I have had a very good four years at the club, I am closing in on 100 goals for the club and I hope to do that sooner rather than later.

"Hopefully the next two years will be the same as the last few and we can win all the trophies we can.”

TOPIC: League of Ireland

