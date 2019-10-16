Patrick Hoban targets 100 goals as he signs deal to stay at Dundalk until 2021

Patrick Hoban has committed his future to Dundalk.
The striker has signed a new two-year deal with the League of Ireland champions which will see him stay at Oriel Park until the end of the 2021 season.
✍️ #PatsBack#DundalkFC are delighted to announce that leading goalscorer @PaHoban10 has extended his contract with the club.
📝 https://t.co/PqzfGQKV67 pic.twitter.com/QND4qKA68I— Dundalk FC (@DundalkFC) October 16, 2019
Hoban has scored 93 goals in 165 games for the Lilywhites, hitting the net a club record 76 times in the league.
”I am absolutely delighted to get it done. It has been a while but I am thrilled to get it over the line.
"Hopefully the next two years will be the same as the last few and we can win all the trophies we can.”