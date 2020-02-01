News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Neale Fenn and Cork City ready to face the music

Neale Fenn and Cork City ready to face the music
By Liam Mackey

Soccer Correspondent

Saturday, February 01, 2020 - 08:00 AM

Neale Fenn accepts fielding a rebuilt and youthful side will not shield Cork City from pressure this season.

“I read Twitter all the time, I know exactly what’s going on,” said the manager.

“I know we’re under pressure, although probably not as much as other teams in past years, but we know these fans will not accept another season of what happened last year.

“I know that and the players know that. We’ve just got do our best and give our all. If that’s not good enough then that will fall on me.

“When you’re at a massive club there’s going to be expectation. Whether you’ve got a young squad or an old squad, loads of money or no money, the expectation is there.”

City announced three new acquisitions yesterday, with defender Joe Redmond coming in on loan from Birmingham City, striker Reyon Dillon joining after most recently playing for Corinthian Casuals and midfielder Henry Ochieng swapping Wingate & Finchley for the Rebels.

Fenn said: “I would have worked with Henry at Leyton Orient a few years ago and I am very pleased to have him on board. He has a good engine, is good on the ball, he will work hard, and will keep us ticking over in midfield.

“Reyon is a striker who started out at Crystal Palace. He has dropped down the leagues a bit and found his way out of professional football, but we are giving him a chance of getting back into it. Joe is very good player, very good distribution, cool-headed.”

The manager said his squad-building ahead of the new season, which kicks off in two weeks’ time, is not done yet.

“We are hoping to get another couple of players in over the weekend or maybe early next week,” he said. “We feel we’ve assembled a competitive squad. It’s been well documented that we’re young but we’re also going to be fit and organised.”

Fenn also confirmed the experienced Gearóid Morrissey will be captain this season.

“I think everyone should be a leader in the dressing room but Gearóid would be the main man,” he said.

“It probably doesn’t come naturally to Gearóid, to be honest, he’s not the loudest lad. A winner, obviously, but not a ‘rally the troops’ kind of fella. But I’m sure he’ll make everyone welcome in the dressing room.

“And for the same reason it’s great that Mark McNulty and Alan Bennett are still here.

“They have that little bit of experience and they are coaching now as well. It’s important to me and to us that we kept a core of Cork players. Those three are the most experienced boys and they’re all from Cork.”

More on this topic

€20k and stun gun seized in Limerick city in relation to LOI match fixing investigation€20k and stun gun seized in Limerick city in relation to LOI match fixing investigation

'It’s a shambles' - Club fury as plans for 11-team First Division revealed'It’s a shambles' - Club fury as plans for 11-team First Division revealed

Shamrock Rovers II to compete in First Division for 2020Shamrock Rovers II to compete in First Division for 2020

Caulfield: Investors ‘actively looking’ at league clubsCaulfield: Investors ‘actively looking’ at league clubs

TOPIC: League of Ireland

More in this Section

Premier League nears record spending in 2019/20Premier League nears record spending in 2019/20

Joe Salisbury gunning for Australian Open men’s doubles titleJoe Salisbury gunning for Australian Open men’s doubles title

LA Lakers honour Kobe Bryant in first game since the former player’s deathLA Lakers honour Kobe Bryant in first game since the former player’s death

Scrambling around for second-rate strikers at 11pm isn’t the way business should be doneScrambling around for second-rate strikers at 11pm isn’t the way business should be done


Lifestyle

The General Election is next Saturday and I have a small plea to make — ask election candidates you encounter what they will do for small businesses such as your local wine merchant.Wine with Leslie Williams: Support your local wine merchant

The eagerly awaited TV adaptation of Sally Rooney’s Normal People, a documentary about much-loved rock star Phil Lynott and the story of how Ireland repealed the Eighth Amendment to name a few.Screen Ireland unveils its 2020 catalogue of projects

I am in my mid-30s and female. I don’t have any close female friends.I don’t know why I can’t maintain close female friendships. Is there something I am doing wrong?Dear Louise: I don't have any close female friends

Queer Eye’s Tan France apparently does a yoghurt-based mask twice a week – and says it got rid of his spots.Could a DIY yoghurt face mask be your skin’s saviour?

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 29, 2020

  • 1
  • 3
  • 20
  • 22
  • 39
  • 44
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »