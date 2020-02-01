Neale Fenn and Cork City ready to face the music

Neale Fenn accepts fielding a rebuilt and youthful side will not shield Cork City from pressure this season.

“I read Twitter all the time, I know exactly what’s going on,” said the manager.

“I know we’re under pressure, although probably not as much as other teams in past years, but we know these fans will not accept another season of what happened last year.

“I know that and the players know that. We’ve just got do our best and give our all. If that’s not good enough then that will fall on me.

“When you’re at a massive club there’s going to be expectation. Whether you’ve got a young squad or an old squad, loads of money or no money, the expectation is there.”

City announced three new acquisitions yesterday, with defender Joe Redmond coming in on loan from Birmingham City, striker Reyon Dillon joining after most recently playing for Corinthian Casuals and midfielder Henry Ochieng swapping Wingate & Finchley for the Rebels.

Fenn said: “I would have worked with Henry at Leyton Orient a few years ago and I am very pleased to have him on board. He has a good engine, is good on the ball, he will work hard, and will keep us ticking over in midfield.

“Reyon is a striker who started out at Crystal Palace. He has dropped down the leagues a bit and found his way out of professional football, but we are giving him a chance of getting back into it. Joe is very good player, very good distribution, cool-headed.”

The manager said his squad-building ahead of the new season, which kicks off in two weeks’ time, is not done yet.

“We are hoping to get another couple of players in over the weekend or maybe early next week,” he said. “We feel we’ve assembled a competitive squad. It’s been well documented that we’re young but we’re also going to be fit and organised.”

Fenn also confirmed the experienced Gearóid Morrissey will be captain this season.

“I think everyone should be a leader in the dressing room but Gearóid would be the main man,” he said.

“It probably doesn’t come naturally to Gearóid, to be honest, he’s not the loudest lad. A winner, obviously, but not a ‘rally the troops’ kind of fella. But I’m sure he’ll make everyone welcome in the dressing room.

“And for the same reason it’s great that Mark McNulty and Alan Bennett are still here.

“They have that little bit of experience and they are coaching now as well. It’s important to me and to us that we kept a core of Cork players. Those three are the most experienced boys and they’re all from Cork.”