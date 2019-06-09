Mick McCarthy: We looked more likely to score in Denmark game

Mick McCarthy has challenged the Republic of Ireland to back up their hard-earned Euro 2020 qualifying point in Denmark with victory over Gibraltar tomorrow evening.

McCarthy was delighted with a 1-1 draw in Copenhagen on Friday, but knows there is no margin for error against the Group D minnows.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference in Dublin today, he said: "I told you I would have taken a draw, but we didn't go and settle for a draw, we weren't looking for that.

"In fact in 94 minutes, we were the one that looked more likely to score in the game on Friday night, despite they had missed chances, I get that.

"We went looking for a win and we have to back that up with a win tomorrow. We're at home."

Republic of Ireland assistant coach Robbie Keane at the Republic of Ireland training session in Abbotstown, Dublin, today. Pic: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Shane Duffy's late goal clinched the point at the Telia Parken Stadium, and skipper Seamus Coleman praised the Brighton defender's growing contribution to the national team.

Coleman said: "He has been getting better. He is willing to learn all the time. Even now, if he makes a mistake, he is willing to work on it.

"Never for one minute does he think he has made it, so that's what I like about him. He keeps working hard and he always has that. But his confidence on the pitch is there for everyone to see."

McCarthy will be without injured duo Kevin Long and Alan Judge, but has insisted he will not make changes for the sake of it.

He said: "I'm not saying I won't make changes, but when you get in and you play well and you win, it's your job to get out of it. It's their job to stay in it.

"It's them that decide - unless I think someone is knackered, of course, then I'll give somebody a rest.

"But continuity is a really good thing. I got asked that question, 'How do you get it?'. Keep going, continuity with playing the same team if you can.

"We're not playing 46 games and I'm not having to rotate all the time."