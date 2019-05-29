Luca Connell forced out of Ireland squad through injury

Luca Connell has been forced out of the Irish squad with a thigh strain.

The highly-rated young Bolton Wanderers midfielder had been a surprise call-up and, initially, was expected only to be involved in the training camp in Portugal.

But Mick McCarthy today revealed that, based on the good first impression the 18-year-old had made on the Algarve, the manager had decided he was worthy of retaining his place in the final squad for the upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers away to Denmark and at home to Gibraltar.

Unfortunately, injury has now ruled out his involvement, with Connell following Alan Browne and Mark Travers out of the squad since preparations for the games began last week.

Speaking of Connell’s first experience of training with the senior players, McCarthy said: “He was excellent. He really stood up in training. Everyone was impressed him.