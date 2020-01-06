News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Liverpool sign Brentford forward Joe Hardy

By Press Association
Monday, January 06, 2020 - 12:55 PM

Brentford forward Joe Hardy has been signed by Liverpool for an undisclosed fee, the Sky Bet Championship club have confirmed.

Hardy, 21, has not appeared for Brentford’s first team, but scored 40 goals in 80 appearances for their B team since joining from Manchester City during the 2016-17 season.

Brentford announced the deal on their official website and Brentford B coach Neil MacFarlane added: “He’s perhaps come to the end of his time with the club in terms of the strategy and to go to a club the size of Liverpool can only be good for him.

“Not all of our players will go on to play for Brentford’s first team, but what we want to do is give them a career and this is a step forward in Joe’s career and his mind to go to Liverpool and compete with the under-23 group and see where it takes him.”

