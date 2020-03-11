League of Ireland clubs meet today on coronavirus

Clubs, players, and the FAI will be represented at talks in Dublin this afternoon to address the impact the coronavirus could have on the League of Ireland.

While fixtures are due to go ahead as scheduled for the time being, the likelihood that increased restrictions on public events could come into place is a development that would have significant and potentially troubling ramifications for many League of Ireland clubs for whom gate receipts are a vital source of income.

The impact of having to play games behind closed doors and even the prospect of a complete suspension of domestic football are among the issues expected to be discussed at today's meeting.

With the PFAI, the footballers’ union, in attendance, player welfare will also be high on the agenda.

Yesterday, in Belfast, Linfield confirmed that one of their players had tested positive for the virus, following which Windsor Park underwent a deep clean.