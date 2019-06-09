News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Late drama as Italy stun Australia at Women's World Cup

Italy players celebrate after winning the Women's World Cup Group C match against Australia at the Stade du Hainaut. Picture: AP Photo/Francisco Seco
Sunday, June 09, 2019 - 03:17 PM

Barbara Bonansea's last-gasp goal gave Italy a shock 2-1 win in their Women's World Cup Group C opener against Australia.

The Juventus striker netted twice as Italy, who are at the tournament for the first time in 20 years, came from behind to secure all three points against an Australian side ranked sixth in the world.

Bonansea had a goal disallowed for offside in the eighth minute following a Video Assistant Review.

After the initial scare, Sam Kerr put the Matildas ahead in the 22nd minute, firing in the rebound after her penalty was saved.

Bonansea made up for her earlier chance in the 56th minute, taking advantage of a heavy touch from centre-back Clare Polkinghorne as she ran into the box and slotted the ball through the legs of the defender and into the corner of the net.

Italy appeared to take the lead through Daniela Sabatino, who found the net at the second attempt after her initial effort rebounded off the post, but the linesman ruled the striker offside.

And in the fifth minute of stoppage time, Bonansea nodded in a cross at the back post to stun Australia and give Italy the perfect start.

- Press Association

READ MORE

Red card and two penalties see Spain dominate South Africa

TOPIC: Women's World Cup

More in this Section

Mickelson aims to redefine career by claiming grand slam at US Open

Ireland used Denmark’s criticism to advantage: Shane Duffy

The Real deal – 6 players who swapped the Premier League for Madrid

McCarthy keeping Ireland grounded before Gibraltar test; Alan Judge's wrist broken


Lifestyle

Rich pickings for art collectors at upcoming Dublin and London sales

You've a week until Father's Day so check out our guide to gifts for green-fingered dads

The Cure bring magnificent gloom to Malahide

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 08, 2019

    • 9
    • 10
    • 34
    • 37
    • 40
    • 47
    • 7

Full Lotto draw results »