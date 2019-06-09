Late drama as Italy stun Australia at Women's World Cup

Barbara Bonansea's last-gasp goal gave Italy a shock 2-1 win in their Women's World Cup Group C opener against Australia.

The Juventus striker netted twice as Italy, who are at the tournament for the first time in 20 years, came from behind to secure all three points against an Australian side ranked sixth in the world.

Bonansea had a goal disallowed for offside in the eighth minute following a Video Assistant Review.

After the initial scare, Sam Kerr put the Matildas ahead in the 22nd minute, firing in the rebound after her penalty was saved.

Bonansea made up for her earlier chance in the 56th minute, taking advantage of a heavy touch from centre-back Clare Polkinghorne as she ran into the box and slotted the ball through the legs of the defender and into the corner of the net.

Italy appeared to take the lead through Daniela Sabatino, who found the net at the second attempt after her initial effort rebounded off the post, but the linesman ruled the striker offside.

And in the fifth minute of stoppage time, Bonansea nodded in a cross at the back post to stun Australia and give Italy the perfect start.

- Press Association