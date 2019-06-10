News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Kjaer bemoans luck of the Irish

By John Fallon
Monday, June 10, 2019 - 05:30 AM

Denmark captain Simon Kjaer says they won’t wallow in despair at dropping points against Ireland on Friday night because they’re confident of winning the return Euro qualifier.

Age Hareide’s Danes come to Dublin in the last fixture of the campaign on November 18 and the Seville centre-back insists they will have no fears of the rematch at the Aviva Stadium.

Switzerland, Denmark, and Ireland are battling for two qualifying spots for next year’s finals from Group D.

Denmark were once again left frustrated at drawing the third game in eight months against Ireland on Friday. Kjaer even resorted to stereotype by labelling Ireland “a British team”.

“Based on the number of chances, we should have won,” he said in the wake of the 1-1 draw.

“We had more chances in this match than the 5-1 victory 20 months ago.

“Ireland played defensively with some counter-attacks. We knew that a British team is very good from set pieces.

“That was obvious at the end when they got the draw which they came here for. They got lucky. Of course we can win in Dublin. We have done that before, winning the World Cup play-off and we believe in our strengths. I’m confident in our ability to advance in this group.”

Despite the bout of trash-talk from the Danish camp in the run-up to the fixture, Kjaer retains some respect for Mick McCarthy’s side.

“Ireland are not easy to play against because they always work their asses off. It depends how you watch football. I prefer our style of playing than their way but you have to be realistic. Ireland have strengths and weaknesses. In terms of passing, we are a better team. But they work all the way until the end, as a defender that’s something I really admire. I guess they went back to Dublin with their heads held high but, again, they got lucky.”

More on this topic

Coleman: We won’t take Gibraltar for granted

Ireland looking forward to battling Brazil

McClean: We wanted to go out and prove a point

Denmark v Republic of Ireland - Lessons Learned

TOPIC: fai

More in this Section

Vettel snatches pole from Hamilton at Canadian Grand Prix

World champions France stunned by Turkey

O’Neill praises Northern Ireland substitutes for rescuing Estonia win

Substitute Burke is Scotland’s late hero with last gasp winner over Cyprus


Lifestyle

International Men’s Health Week: Know the signs of skin cancer

Naughty boys: Politicians and their pasts

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 08, 2019

    • 9
    • 10
    • 34
    • 37
    • 40
    • 47
    • 7

Full Lotto draw results »