Kjaer bemoans luck of the Irish

Denmark captain Simon Kjaer says they won’t wallow in despair at dropping points against Ireland on Friday night because they’re confident of winning the return Euro qualifier.

Age Hareide’s Danes come to Dublin in the last fixture of the campaign on November 18 and the Seville centre-back insists they will have no fears of the rematch at the Aviva Stadium.

Switzerland, Denmark, and Ireland are battling for two qualifying spots for next year’s finals from Group D.

Denmark were once again left frustrated at drawing the third game in eight months against Ireland on Friday. Kjaer even resorted to stereotype by labelling Ireland “a British team”.

“Based on the number of chances, we should have won,” he said in the wake of the 1-1 draw.

“We had more chances in this match than the 5-1 victory 20 months ago.

“Ireland played defensively with some counter-attacks. We knew that a British team is very good from set pieces.

“That was obvious at the end when they got the draw which they came here for. They got lucky. Of course we can win in Dublin. We have done that before, winning the World Cup play-off and we believe in our strengths. I’m confident in our ability to advance in this group.”

Despite the bout of trash-talk from the Danish camp in the run-up to the fixture, Kjaer retains some respect for Mick McCarthy’s side.

“Ireland are not easy to play against because they always work their asses off. It depends how you watch football. I prefer our style of playing than their way but you have to be realistic. Ireland have strengths and weaknesses. In terms of passing, we are a better team. But they work all the way until the end, as a defender that’s something I really admire. I guess they went back to Dublin with their heads held high but, again, they got lucky.”