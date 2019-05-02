John Cotter appointed as interim Cork City manager

Cork City have appointed John Cotter as their interim first-team manager with immediate effect.

His backroom team will be made up of club captain Alan Bennett and Head of Academy Colin Healy.

The trio will take charge of City's game away to Bohemians at Dalymount Park tomorrow. Their first home game will be against UCD on Friday, May 10.

“The board will soon begin planning for our longer-term options for first-team manager,” said club chairman Declan Carey in a statement.

Cotter was assistant manager under John Caulfield since 2014, until Caulfield's departure yesterday following a poor start to the season. The 2017 League champions are currently eighth in the standings, with only three points from their last eight games.

“I’m delighted and honoured to take up this new interim role,” said Cotter.

I’m looking forward to getting the head down now and trying to get the club back up the table as quickly as possible.

“We have an excellent team of backroom staff that can achieve that.”

John Cotter, Declan Carey, and Alan Bennett.

Cotter joined Cork City as a reserve in 1996, before graduating to the first-team in 1997. He won the FAI and League Cups with the club, before moving on to Avondale United, where he captained the side under Caulfield's management.

He went on to succeed Caulfield as manager, winning three consecutive FAI Intermediate Cups and two Munster Senior Leagues. He is currently undertaking a UEFA Pro Licence course, which is a mandatory requirement to manage in the Airtricity League.

His backroom team have also played for Cork City and are involved in the club's academy.

Alan Bennett has played seven games for City this season, including as a substitute in Monday's draw with Finn Harps, while working as a coach alongside the club's Under-13 manager David Moore.

Bennett has won two League titles and two FAI Cups with City in his 12 seasons at Turner's Cross.

“It has been an honour to play for and captain this club, and I am now looking forward to working with John and the rest of the backroom staff over the coming days and weeks,” said Bennett.

Our focus now is on preparing the team for tomorrow’s game at Dalymount Park and trying to put together a run of results that will help propel the team back up the table.

Colin Healy will continue as the club's Head of Academy and Under-19 manager, alongside his first-team duties.

Like Bennett, Healy was capped by the Republic of Ireland and made over 150 appearances for City before his retirement in 2016. He won two FAI Cups and a Setanta Sports Cup during that time.

“Having spent the last eighteen months working with the club’s Academy, I am now looking forward to getting involved with the First Team and helping John and Alan, as well as the players,” said Healy.

Cork City chairman Declan Carey said: “John Cotter is a very experienced coach and manager, with a long association with our club. He is highly respected both within the club and in the wider footballing community.

He will take up the position on an interim basis, and the board will soon begin planning for our longer-term options for first-team manager.

“Both Alan and Colin are steeped in Cork City FC and have had highly successful playing careers, both here and further afield.

“Their experience, knowledge and passion for the club will be great additions to our first-team coaching staff, and I know they will both be a huge help to John Cotter over the coming weeks.”