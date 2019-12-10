News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Inter crash out after defeat to Barca

Tuesday, December 10, 2019 - 10:46 PM

Inter crashed out of the Champions League as they suffered a 2-1 defeat at home to Barcelona tonight.

Barca were already through to the knockout stages but a goal from Carles Perez put the Catalans ahead.

Romelu Lukaku equalised for Antonio Conte’s men but substitute Ansu Fati scored a late winner for Ernesto Valverde’s side.

Fati, aged just 17, becomes he youngest-ever goalscorer in Champions League history.

Inter needed to match or better Borussia Dortmund’s result against Slavia Prague but the Germans ensured there would no be no shock.

England international Jadon Sancho put them ahead and although Tomas Soucek equalised for Slavia shortly before half time, Julian Brandt fired the winner for the Bundesliga giants, who join Barca in the knockout stages as Inter head for the Europa League.

Joining Inter in the Europa League will be Ajax, who suffered a 1-0 defeat at home to Valencia. Rodrigo scored a first half winner for the La Liga side. It means Valencia and Chelsea progress to the next round.

Napoli beat Genk 4-0 as they qualify with Liverpool from Group F. In Group G, Benfica beat Zenit 3-0 but they miss out on qualification after Lyon and Leipzig drew 2-2, which was good enough for both to qualify.

