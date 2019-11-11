'Inspirational' Sean Cox meets Jurgen Klopp as he returns to Anfield

Liverpoool manager Jurgen Klopp has praised the "courage, spirit and renewal" of Meath man Sean Cox, who suffered life-changing injuries when he was assaulted while attending a Champions League match in 2018.

Cox, who was in a coma for a time after the assault, and his family were hosted by the club at Anfield yesterday as the Reds scored an impressive 3-1 win over Manchester City.

Picture: Twitter / Peter Moore

The Merseyside club also raised €748,000 for the Sean Cox Rehabilitation Trust with a Legends match in Dublin in April.

After the win over their title rivals, Klopp paid tribute to the Co Meath man.

"When it happened it was my lowest point at Liverpool. Something like this should not happen around a football game. We don't just sing You'll Never Walk Alone, we live that."

"Sean's name and that of his wife Martina and his wider family makes me think of courage, spirit and renewal. Sean is an inspirational figure in the club's story now.

"Sean's story has touched all of us, and although initially the emotions were one of sadness that his life has been so affected by purely coming to support the football team he loves, we now have new feelings when we hear his name mentioned."

Sean's wife Martina, who spoke to Off The Ball before the match, described the moment as "bittersweet".

Martina Cox, wife of Sean, at Anfield yesterday. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

“Sean is coming back in a different capacity, he’s in a wheelchair.

“He’s got life long injuries. But look, it’s a good day and we are really going to enjoy it and I think it will be a great boost for Sean.

Earlier this year, Roma supporter Simone Mastrelli, 30, was jailed for three-and-a-half years after pleading guilty to unlawfully and maliciously inflicting grievous bodily harm on Mr Cox.