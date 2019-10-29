Grace determined to beat the odds yet again

Lee Grace knows that good teams are remembered for what they won — and it’s now time for Shamrock Rovers to deliver.

Sunday’s FAI Cup final against Dundalk will be Grace’s first time playing at the Aviva Stadium, something the Hoops’ centre-half could only imagine might come his way as a youngster kicking ball in south Tipperary.

But overcoming rejection with tenacious perseverance has been a narrative of the 26-year-old’s life to date.

“I came to the party late; I was 21 when I was playing at Wexford Youths,” said Grace, who struggled to make local representative teams as a kid due to being small for his age.

“That’s late. People are usually starting at 16 or 17, so I was late to the party. But it’s not after doing me any harm. I worked before that for years,” he adds of his stint as a private in the Irish Army.

“I know I have to work hard and keep my head down. So, look, I’m happy enough.”

Shane Keegan, his first manager in senior football, clearly saw the raw talent in Grace and has become something of a mentor throughout his career since scouting him just over five years ago.

“I was quite small when I was a young fella, I didn’t really shoot up until I was 16 or 17. I wasn’t making Kennedy Cup squads or anything like that,” explained Grace.

I was sort of a sweeper back then and playing central midfield as well. Actually, when Shane Keegan came to watch me for Carrick United, my old junior club, I was playing central midfield that day and I scored, so he signed me as a central midfielder.

“But he put me back centre-half then, and the rest is history.”

Grace followed Keegan from Wexford Youths to Galway United before Stephen Bradley moved to bring him to Tallaght in July 2017.

“I talk to Shane every now and again. Obviously he gave me my chance at this level, without him I wouldn’t be here. I keep in contact with him.”

His place in the PFAI Premier Division Team of the Year announced last week recognised that he’s now a top defender here. But Grace doesn’t dwell too much on the prospect of a move across the water.

“Ah, look, I always said growing up — every young lad is the same — that I’d love a chance in England. I’m still hanging on to that, but if that doesn’t happen, I’m quite happy here.

“It’s a great club, great facilities, you wouldn’t get these facilities in England at half the clubs, so I’m very happy here, if I don’t go.”

Being a full-time professional footballer is something Grace is simply grateful for.

“I was in the army, in the Defence Forces for three and a half years. I trained in Limerick for about a year and a half and went to Kilkenny for another year and a half.

“I was 21, so I thought I’d put my head down and try to play as well as I can and see what happens.

“But I never thought I’d get to Shamrock Rovers, the biggest club in the country, in the short space of time that I did. So I’m happy enough.”

His rise to prominence on the football field merely reflects the mental resolve he had previously shown to finally be accepted into the army after twice being rejected.

I flew through the fitness and the aptitude tests twice. It was the interview that let me down. I was always shy.

“I did it a third time and eventually got in. I must have said something right!”

After a season playing good football, Rovers appear to have got much right also. It’s now about tangible reward.

“The gaffer keeps saying that. You can be as good as you want, but if you don’t win anything, you’re never going to be remembered,” agrees Grace.

After a draw and three defeats, achieving that on Sunday will mean beating champions Dundalk for the first time this season.

“They’re the best team in the country. It’s not going to be easy, but we know we can beat them. It’s a cup final. Anything can happen on the day.”