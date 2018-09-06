Fresh start but Danish sideshow giving Martin O’Neill Cardiff blues

By Liam Mackey

Ireland’s extensive injury woes, coupled with absenteeism of a more controversial kind, were always going to constitute a major talking point in the build-up to tonight’s Nations League clash against Wales.

Martin O’Neill is no different to most managers in always preferring to talk about the players he has rather than those he hasn’t. In a small display of exasperation, he suggested as much earlier this week after repeatedly fielding questions about Harry Arter and Declan Rice.

But even in his wildest imaginings he could hardly have expected to find himself, on the eve of a competitive match in Cardiff, being pressed on the matter of a possible no-show by the entire Danish squad in a fixture which doesn’t involve Ireland at all.

Last night Denmark hobbled together a team of amateurs and futsal players under emergency caretaker boss John Jensen as they went down 3-0 to Slovakia. But it’s a big and urgent story here in Cardiff of course since, unless the row in Copenhagen about commercial rights is resolved, Ryan Giggs’ team could face Denmark Unknowns in Aarhus on Sunday. And were that to transpire, it would have obvious and troubling implications for Ireland’s own Nations League ambitions.

“Very much so,” said O’Neill. “And if that did happen, it wouldn’t be fantastic news for the competition. If it does develop like that then I certainly think there would be a degree of unfairness about it. If Denmark do not play their main players then it would certainly give a massive advantage to the opposition. But the situation might get resolved in the next couple of days. We really just have to wait and see.”

Asked if, barring an immediate resolution to the stand-off, Uefa should step in, O’Neill replied: “Do you know what, I think they probably will as well if it develops in the direction that it looks as if it’s going. I think Uefa will have to make some sort of statement about it.”

In truth, O’Neill already has more than enough to occupy his mind in Cardiff as he is obliged to field a significantly weakened Irish side — Alan Browne with a calf problem being just the latest to be ruled out — for the stern test which looks set to be provided by a full-strength and Gareth Bale-inspired Wales.

The match marks Giggs’ competitive bow as manager and comes in front of a home crowd that should only add to a feelgood, can-do factor at the Cardiff City Stadium.

“It’s a very big challenge, really big for us,” said O’Neill. “We’re not at full strength but I’m not so sure I can recall the last time we were. We’ve been struck by a couple of recent injuries, particularly to James McClean and now young Browne having a calf problem. It’s not ideal preparation in that sense. But we have a couple of new players coming in and perhaps a debut in the starting line up.”

The latter remark, if it pertains to an uncapped player rather than one making his competitive debut, could mean that Preston’s Callum Robinson goes straight into the mix tonight.

O’Neill revealed that, despite McClean having broken his wrist in two places in a training ground fall, his only thought even “as he was being marched off to hospital” was that, with the aid of a cast, he might still be able to play in tonight’s game.

“That might tell you about his desire to play for the Republic of Ireland,” said the manager approvingly.

Another Derryman, Shane Duffy, has overcome a groin strain and will definitely start this evening but, overall, O’Neill could hardly do anything but admit the absence of a number of established players, along with more recent potential starters, will have a significant impact on his team selection tonight.

“Yes, we are stretched but I have a world class player beside me here (Seamus Coleman) and we have a number of quality players still in our ranks,” he said.

“Not only will they have to play extremely well against Wales but anybody who comes in who wouldn’t be as experienced as the lads will really have to step up to it. This is international football, it’s high calibre. People talk about Gareth Bale but Wales have a number of other great players and we have to deal with those situations. That’s the nature of it, let’s go for it.”

The last time Ireland were here it was for a must-win game. Which they duly won. Asked if this time he would settle for leaving Cardiff with a point, O’Neill concluded: “Obviously we want to be as strong as we possible can. If we weren’t beaten, considering the circumstances, that would be a decent result. But if you try and plan for that, you can come a cropper.

“We’ll try and attack when we can, deal with the ball, see out the big moments at one end, and try and make it happen at the other end.”

All things considered, it will be be quite a welcome surprise if one end isn’t far busier than the other in the Cardiff City Stadium tonight.