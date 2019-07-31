News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Former Cork City man Sean McLoughlin joins Scottish Premiership team on loan

Sean McLoughlin in action for Cork City earlier this year.
By David Sneyd
Wednesday, July 31, 2019 - 12:13 PM

Sean McLoughlin has joined St Mirren on a six-month loan deal and will go straight into the starting XI for their opening match of the Scottish Premiership season away to Hibernian this Saturday.

As part of the development plan put in place by Hull City following his transfer from Cork City last week, the 22-year-old centre back will link up with Jim Goodwin’s side until the end of January.

The former Ireland international is undertaking a rebuilding job with St Mirren after they narrowly avoided relegation last season and the Waterford native earmarked McLoughlin as a key figure for the heart of his defence once it became known he was available on a short-term basis.

McLoughlin only put pen to paper on a three-year contract with Hull last Thursday but the Tigers’ manager, Grant McCann, wants the ex-Ireland Under-21 star to gain further experience in Scotland before challenging for a place with his Championship outfit.

It is understood McLoughlin had the choice of remaining in England with a League One club but opted to join St Mirren after meeting with Goodwin earlier in the week.

His debut away to Hibs at Easter Road will be followed by a home clash with Aberdeen before Steven Gerrard’s Rangers visit St Mirren Park.

