FAI turmoil a ‘worrying’ distraction, says Kevin Doyle

Former Ireland international Kevin Doyle has said that it’s “worrying” that the FAI controversy is distracting attention from positive developments on the field for Irish football.

Speaking at the launch yesterday of the new Aviva Stadium tour, the retired Ireland international striker — who now has a coaching role with the Irish U17s squad — said: “When you’re talking about one thing, you’re not talking about another thing.

“You would hope that it is sorted out in the next few weeks and we are talking about positive things.

“We should be at the Euros and playing here (at the Aviva) in a year’s time, touch wood. Mick (McCarthy) won’t like me saying it but it’s nearly harder not to qualify.

“It would be a positive story and we’ve started the group positively.

The Under 19s have qualified for the Euros. The 17s (will shortly host the Euro Finals in Ireland). Instead of that getting paper time, it is something else getting paper time.



I suppose that’s like the worrying thing and hopefully it will be sorted in the next few weeks.

Yesterday, FAI president Donal Conway admitted that recent comments by the association “did not accurately reflect the board’s awareness” of the €100,000 loan given by former CEO John Delaney in 2017.

This would appear to be a significant departure from the FAI’s position when the story of the loan first broke, with a spokesman saying on March 18 that “the bridging loan was made in the best interests of the FAI in 2017 when it experienced a short-term cash flow issue” and that “the Board of the FAI has been kept fully informed in relation to this matter at all times”.

The new admission is bound be high on the agenda when an FAI delegation appears before the Oireachtas Committee on Transport, Tourism and Sport tomorrow.

The FAI have said that “all requested members” are on the attendance list, meaning John Delaney, now holding the position of Executive Vice President, is scheduled to be among those available for questioning.

In the course of his opening statement to the Committee tomorrow, Donal Conway will pay tribute to the “hard work and dedication of the players, the fans and our staff”, apologise to them that “the FAI is the subject of controversy at this moment” and express the hope that “a stronger and better Association emerges for them from the turmoil”.