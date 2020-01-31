News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Cork City make hat-trick of signings from English clubs

Cork City's new signings, Reyon Dillon, Joe Redmond, and Henry Ochieng. Picture: Jim Coughlan
By Liam Mackey

Soccer Correspondent

Friday, January 31, 2020 - 05:00 PM

Cork City have announced three new signings, as manager Neale Fenn continues to build his squad for the new season.

An Irish underage international, Joe Redmond joins the club on loan from Birmingham City, after training with City earlier in pre-season.

Reyon Dillon has also signed, having trained with City in recent days. The striker began his career at Crystal Palace and has most recently played for Corinthian Casuals.

Confirmation has also come that midfielder Henry Ochieng has joined the Rebels from Wingate & Finchley.

Fenn welcomed the hat-trick of signings, saying: “We needed a few more bodies in the squad. We were searching for the players we wanted, so I am very pleased to get the three boys in.

“I would have worked with Henry at Leyton Orient when I was there a few years ago and I am very pleased to have him on board. He has a good engine, he is good on the ball, he will work hard and he will keep us ticking over in midfield.

“Reyon is a striker who started out at Crystal Palace. He has dropped down the leagues a bit and found his way out of professional football, but we are giving him a chance of getting back into it.

“Joe is a very, very good defender and is very good on the ball as well. He coming in on a loan deal from Birmingham City until the summer. He wants to get games, so we feel this is a good move for him and for us.”

The manager added that his squad-building, ahead of the new season which kicks off in two weeks’ time, is not done yet.

“We are hoping to get another couple of players in over the weekend or maybe early next week,” he said.

Meanwhile, Alan Reynolds had added two new players to his Waterford squad.

Coming from Dundee United, Matty Smith has spent the first half of the current season playing with Scottish League two side Cove Rangers while Tyreke Wilson is a graduate of both Cherry Orchard and Manchester City’s youth academies. The highly-rated left-back has also been capped for Ireland at U17, U19, and U21 level.

