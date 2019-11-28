News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Cork City heading for almost €400k in losses in 2019

Cork City heading for almost €400k in losses in 2019
Thursday, November 28, 2019 - 09:04 PM

Cork City are heading for losses approaching €400,000 for 2019, with a tax settlement with Revenue a large contributory factor.

FORAS (Friends of The Rebel Army Society), the supporters’ trust which owns the club, have held a general meeting at the Metropole Hotel on MacCurtain St and members were told that the club had had a VAT issue relating to the commercial side of the club in 2016 and 2017, but the liability of approximately €85,000 had been settled and details will he published by Revenue in December.

City’s ability to repay was aided by the sale of Seán McLoughlin and the success of the ‘Win A Gaff’ fundraiser.

While the club had other debts, these would be managed in a sustainable fashion going forward and more fundraisers with Kinsale AFC and Douglas GAA.

Chairman Declan Carey and the FORAS board fielded a number of tough questions at the meeting, however optimism for the future was expressed with regard to matters on and off the pitch.

See tomorrow’s Echo for an interview with FORAS chairman Declan Carey.

Meanwhile, left-back Ronan Hurley has signed a new deal with City. The Schull native impressed under Fenn in the latter part of the season and is likely to be a first-choice in defence in 2020. Elsewhere, former City midfielder Garry Buckley has joined Sligo Rovers.

Cork Citysoccerfootball

More in this Section

Chelsea forced to wait to secure qualification after draw in ValenciaChelsea forced to wait to secure qualification after draw in Valencia

The unspoken motivation that will drive Nemo RangersThe unspoken motivation that will drive Nemo Rangers

Ben Davies set for spell on sidelines with ankle ligament damageBen Davies set for spell on sidelines with ankle ligament damage

Monaghan defensive duo Dessie Mone and Vinny Corey retireMonaghan defensive duo Dessie Mone and Vinny Corey retire


Lifestyle

Sorting out Cork people for agesAsk Audrey: This OK Boomber crack, are the young people a shower of p***ks now or what like?

I’M MORE than a little worried. I’m worried about the use of a single word. I’m not usually afraid of words but there’s something sinister about this one.Secret Diary of an Irish Teacher: Minister is using the word 'segregated' to describe children with special needs

Kya deLongchamps revs up to explore the tradition of pedal power.Vintage View: Rev up to explore the tradition of pedal power

As we prepare to enter the 2020s, Pat Fitzpatrick takes a look back at the first two decades of the century so far.Reeling in the decades: A look back at the first two decades of the century so far

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 27, 2019

  • 11
  • 28
  • 29
  • 39
  • 42
  • 44
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »