Cork City heading for almost €400k in losses in 2019

Cork City are heading for losses approaching €400,000 for 2019, with a tax settlement with Revenue a large contributory factor.

FORAS (Friends of The Rebel Army Society), the supporters’ trust which owns the club, have held a general meeting at the Metropole Hotel on MacCurtain St and members were told that the club had had a VAT issue relating to the commercial side of the club in 2016 and 2017, but the liability of approximately €85,000 had been settled and details will he published by Revenue in December.

City’s ability to repay was aided by the sale of Seán McLoughlin and the success of the ‘Win A Gaff’ fundraiser.

While the club had other debts, these would be managed in a sustainable fashion going forward and more fundraisers with Kinsale AFC and Douglas GAA.

Chairman Declan Carey and the FORAS board fielded a number of tough questions at the meeting, however optimism for the future was expressed with regard to matters on and off the pitch.

Meanwhile, left-back Ronan Hurley has signed a new deal with City. The Schull native impressed under Fenn in the latter part of the season and is likely to be a first-choice in defence in 2020. Elsewhere, former City midfielder Garry Buckley has joined Sligo Rovers.