Cork city fans protest John Delaney at Turners Cross

Dan Casey of Cork City in action against Jamie Lennon and Kevin Toner of St Patrick's Athletic i during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Cork City and St Patrick's Athletic at Turners Cross in Cork. Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile.
By Kevin O'Neill

Reporter

Friday, April 12, 2019 - 10:22 PM

Cork City FC fans clashed with stewards and gardaí during tonight's match with St Patrick's Athletic as they attempted to show their frustrations with the ongoing controversy surrounding the FAI and its former CEO John Delaney.

Videos posted on social media appeared to show supporters being ejected from the stadium after unveiling banners and flags calling for Delaney to resign his position with the FAI.

The former CEO took on a new role with the organisation as Executive Vice President last month.

Cork City fans groups had called on matchgoing supporters to refuse to take their seats in the Joe Delaney Stand, named after Delaney's father, a former FAI treasurer, in the hours before kick off.

While some seats were occupied, the stand was much quieter than normal.

In addition, a flag with the message 'Delaney out' written on it was unveiled during the game and fans could be heard chanting throughout.

Videos posted on Twitter during the match showed stewards attempting to remove banners from fans and gardaí escorting supporters from the ground.

