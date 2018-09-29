Bohs boy insists Cork City are favourites in cup joust

By Liam Mackey

On the back of a scintillating run of nine wins in a row, having crushed the same opponents two weeks ago and with home advantage also on their side, there are plenty of people who reckon Bohemians deserve to be regarded as favourites in tomorrow’s FAI Cup semi-final against Cork City at Dalymount Park (kick off 5.45pm, live on RTÉ 2).

But Darragh Leahy begs to differ.

“I don’t know where people are getting that from,” the young Bohs defender scoffed.

“Cork have won the double, they’ve been in the final the last couple of years, and their big squad and experience will make them go into the match as massive favourites. They’ve won the cup two years in a row. We’re in form but it stands for nothing when it comes to the semi.”

Put that down to some cute psychological warfare, if you must, because while City have struggled in recent times – excepting their demolition of Longford in the cup - Bohs have definitely saved their best until last this season, with Keith Long’s team really clicking in both league and cup.

“At the start of the season, we were performing but couldn’t score or win,” Leahy observed.

“There was no luck then but thankfully things have changed. Luck is on our side and we’re scoring goals. The good thing is there’s a mixture of youth and experience in the team. We’ve got the likes of Shane Supple, Derek Pender and Ian Morris.”

“Then there are the younger lads. It’s working well. We didn’t concede a goal in August. That was a good achievement. And the goals are going in at the other end. Hopefully, it keeps going.”

Leahy missed the 4-2 victory over City with a groin strain but, having returned against Derry, is fit for selection tomorrow and fully anticipating a much stronger challenge than Cork were able to muster two weeks ago at the same venue.

“There has to be a reaction,” he said. “The league is basically over and they want to win something. Cork will come out trying to prove a point.”

Those are sentiments echoed by Colm Horgan, though the Cork City man’s serious injury – a ruptured muscle and nerve damage near his shin – means he is ruled out for tomorrow and, indeed, won’t be back playing again until next season.

“After the way we performed against them in the league a couple of weeks ago, we want to set that straight first and foremost by putting in a better performance than we did that night,” he said.

“Bohs have been really good over the last few weeks, they’re on a phenomenal run but, fingers crossed, we can go up there and give a better showing. If we put in the performance that we’re capable of, the result will take care of itself.”

With the league title already beginning its journey back up to Dundalk, Horgan said the focus for City now is to achieve something unprecedented at the club before this season ends.

“John (Caulfield) was saying during the week that it would be the first time Cork City have made the cup final four times in a row in their history,” he said.

“That would be unbelievable. And if we can get there, we’d be just one game away from another trophy.”