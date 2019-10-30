Beating Rovers ‘all the sweeter’ for local boy Gartland

Having been born into a house located just opposite the present day Tallaght Stadium before being brought up in Knocklyon, had things transpired a little differently for Brian Gartland he could have been playing for Shamrock Rovers at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday.

As it stands, the Dundalk captain is aiming to win his third FAI Cup with his adopted hometown and complete a stunning treble in the process.

Gartland, whose 33rd birthday falls the day after the final, was just six months old when Rovers last won the FAI Cup back in 1987.

He has plenty of friends who follow the Hoops but the centre half says he would be happy if their Cup drought continues at the weekend.

“My house back then was across the way from where the stadium is now. I was in the heart of Tallaght for the first few years but that only makes it all the sweeter getting one over them,” said Gartland.

“I know a lot of Rovers fans. They give me a lot of stick when they’re in the stand but they don’t say much when I’m walking down the street,” he laughed.

“For a lot of people around that area, Rovers is the club. I grew up there my whole life so it’s nice to have a little bit of one-upmanship when we come out on the good side.”

With just six goals conceded in league games he featured in this season, Gartland finished the campaign as, statistically speaking, Dundalk’s most consistent defender.

Yet he admits everyone, himself included, is sweating on their place for Sunday’s final.

“I know my stats and I’ve been in knocking on the door with them,” he laughed.

“I’ve been very happy with my percentage of clean sheets this year. It is over 70% in all the games that I’ve played in, which is about 24 or 25 games or something. I’ve been delighted with that.

“I’m happy with how I’ve played this year. I had one poor game this year and it was early on in the year but I think I’ve shown my character by bouncing back and performing. When I have come in I think my performances have been good.

“There’s serious competition for places even to make the bench. Vinny has a serious headache.”

Regardless of who features on Sunday, Gartland is hopeful that Dundalk can realise their treble ambitions.

“We’ve had a couple of EA Sports Cup semi-finals in 2015 and 2018 where we were strong favourites, one away to Galway which we lost on penalties and one away to Cobh. They’re something that we always look back on at the end of those seasons.

“This treble we have talked about it and it’s on the table for us now.

“You can come out and say there’s no talk about it but we’ve already won two and the other one is in front of us and obviously we’re going for it.

"Our target is to win everything we play in so please God we come away with it on Sunday.”