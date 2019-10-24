News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

All-Island League a 'very exciting project'

All-Island League a 'very exciting project'
Dundalk celebrate winning the Airtricity League
By Liam Mackey

Soccer Correspondent

Thursday, October 24, 2019 - 10:49 PM

Clubs from both sides of the border plan to meet again in late November or early December for further discussions on a proposed All-Island League.

For the first time since Kieran Lucid unveiled his ambitious plans for a radical revamping of the club football on the island, the Kerry entrepreneur addressed representatives of clubs from both the Irish League and the League of Ireland in the one room at a meeting in a Dundalk hotel tonight.

It was never planned for a vote to take place at the meeting which ran for more than three hours and which one League of Ireland club official present described as “very positive and leaving people with much more certainty about the way forward.”

Dundalk Chief Executive Mark Devlin tweeted afterwards: “Excellent presentation from the All-Island League team this evening. Of course there will be challenges but nothing worthwhile is every achieved without hard work. It is definitely a very exciting project and there is great potential but obviously there is more work to be done.”

A video campaign to publicise and promote the plan will be rolled out over the coming weeks and there will be further intensive engagement with clubs, supporters, players, journalists, economists, volunteers, government and all other interested parties, to produce detailed data which can be analysed with a view to highlighting the long-term viability of the project for potential broadcasters and sponsors.

The plan for an All Island League would, if it comes to fruition, see the introduction of 14-team top flight division supported by two regional leagues allowing for promotion and relegation.

There has reportedly already been at least one expression of interest in TV rights to the tune of €1 million, with overall revenue – including from sponsorship and data rights as well as broadcasting rights - projected at €10 million per annum.

If such deals were struck, it would mean hugely improved prize money for the clubs. Currently, the League of Ireland champions receive €110,000 but, under the All-Island proposals, the winners would expect to receive around €800,000 and there would be related improvements in the earnings of all the clubs below them.

But before Lucid and his group can have substantial discussions with commercial interests, he must first secure firm commitments from the clubs to back the plan for the new league which, if given the green light, is scheduled to kick off in 2021.

READ MORE

We’d still love Kerr to take role with FAI, says Mooney

More on this topic

Bohs captain happy club is 'where they belong' before he hangs up his bootsBohs captain happy club is 'where they belong' before he hangs up his boots

Five Dundalk players, four from Rovers, named in PFAI Team of the YearFive Dundalk players, four from Rovers, named in PFAI Team of the Year

'It was a mad month': League winner Michael Duffy named player of the month for September'It was a mad month': League winner Michael Duffy named player of the month for September

Patrick Hoban targets 100 goals as he signs deal to stay at Dundalk until 2021Patrick Hoban targets 100 goals as he signs deal to stay at Dundalk until 2021


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

TOPIC: League of Ireland

More in this Section

Expert group to explore feasibility of concussion substitutes in footballExpert group to explore feasibility of concussion substitutes in football

Bradford investigate alleged racial abuse of supporterBradford investigate alleged racial abuse of supporter

Five Dundalk players, four from Rovers, named in PFAI Team of the YearFive Dundalk players, four from Rovers, named in PFAI Team of the Year

We’re risking people’s lives – Johnrose demands action in wake of dementia studyWe’re risking people’s lives – Johnrose demands action in wake of dementia study


Lifestyle

We all have a healthy curiosity about how others live. It’s just one of the reasons we love to pore over property and interiors spreads — that peek behind someone else’s front door is just irresistible.Monks open a new chapter on life behind the Glenstal walls

Got an issue? Ask Audrey...Ask Audrey: 'Cairo is basically Limerick with a few pyramids'

Every year, teachers across the country are invited to celebrate Seachtain na Gaelige. Every year, I respectfully opt out.Secret Diary of an Irish teacher: Opting out of Seachtain na Gaelige

Mica Paris kicks off the Cork Jazz Festival tomorrow night with a show featuring the songs of Ella Fitzgerald. She tells Ellie O’Byrne about her own rise to fame and her love of the American legend.Mica Paris is bringing a little dream of Ella to Cork

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 23, 2019

  • 13
  • 27
  • 32
  • 36
  • 38
  • 39
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »