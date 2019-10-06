News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Will we see a better try than this at #RWC2019?

New Zealand's TJ Perenara scoring what has been dubbed the 'try of the tournament'. Adam Davy/PA Wire
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, October 06, 2019 - 11:17 AM

The All Blacks have racked up a princely total of 11 tries in their 71-9 victory over Namibia in Tokyo.

The game was over as a contest long before Steve Hansen's side ran in with what many are already dubbing the try of the tournament.

It seems the All Blacks saved the best for last with their final try already a big hit on social media - watch the majesty of this attacking play below:

TJ Perenara finished the move superbly, grounding from what seemed like an impossible angle inches from the touchline, but the build-up play was no less impressive.

Brad Weber supplied the no-look, behind-the-back pass that allowed Perenara to steal in ahead of the flat-footed Namibian defence, and naturally the move has generated plenty of excitement online.

The reaction from the All Blacks coach was the ultimate seal of approval:

Some people are saying this is the greatest Rugby World Cup try of all time:

The skills on display have amazed fans who braved the early start:

What do you think?

