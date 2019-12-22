News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Van Graan hails Casey performance

Van Graan hails Casey performance
Picture: INPHO/Billy Stickland
By John Fallon
Sunday, December 22, 2019 - 10:37 AM

Munster coach said that 20-year old scrum-half Craig Casey has a bright career in front of him after an impressive first start.

The Limerick native, who made his debut when he got four minutes off the bench against Connacht last April in Thomond Park, out on an impressive display to steer Munster to a 19-14 win over their neighbours at the Sportsground last night.

The Shannon RFC clubman, vice-captain of Ireland’s U-20 Grand Slam team earlier this year, also got 12 minutes off the bench against Ospreys in October before van Graan threw him in at the deep for the trip to Connacht yesterday.

“He prepared well, he’s been waiting for the start for quite a while and he knew after this European block he was going to get his shot. He’s a small man with a massive heart,” said van Graan.

“Some of the things that people don’t see — like managing the forwards, I think he did that pretty well. The way he attached and defended off the scrums was very good.

“I’m really thrilled for him. We had 18 guys not available for selection for various reasons so we knew we need to perform well and all credit to the playing group, I thought our play went very well.”

Van Graan said the key to victory over their neighbours was going to be a solid start which would allow them dictate the game.

And the Reds did just that in a contest where they never trailed with Jack O’Donoghue’s 24th minute try helping them lead 16-9 at the break.

“We targeted a good start, Connacht tend to get off to a good start and we won the physicality early on.

“We said it again at half time and I thought we started well. We took our opportunities,” added van Graan, whose side withstood a late Connacht rally insoired by a try from replacement out-half Jack Carty seven minutes from time.

READ MORE

Munster stretch their lead with win over Connacht

More on this topic

Friend: We reached new level against GloucesterFriend: We reached new level against Gloucester

Larkham content to work around Munster's marquee absencesLarkham content to work around Munster's marquee absences

Friend: Champions Cup hopes hinge on Gloucester battleFriend: Champions Cup hopes hinge on Gloucester battle

Ulster blow away Scarlets with impressive first-half displayUlster blow away Scarlets with impressive first-half display

TOPIC: Pro14

More in this Section

Sherrock believes she can win World Championship title after win over SuljovicSherrock believes she can win World Championship title after win over Suljovic

Firmino fires Liverpool to Club World Cup gloryFirmino fires Liverpool to Club World Cup glory

Valverde hails ‘enormous advantage’ Messi gives BarcelonaValverde hails ‘enormous advantage’ Messi gives Barcelona

Liverpool win the Club World Cup, beating Flamengo after extra-timeLiverpool win the Club World Cup, beating Flamengo after extra-time


Lifestyle

Welcome to Part I of The Munchies 2019, in which The Menu salutes some of the heroes and achievements of 2019. (Next week, Part II.)The Menu: Food news with Joe McNamee

Ironically, as the world’s oceans increasingly bear the brunt of our environmental rampaging, seafood grows ever more popular and current trend du jour, ‘seacuterie’,nose-to-tail consumption of fish, including all manner of pickling, preservation and ageing techniques, is very much a conservationist response.Restaurant Review: Goldie in Cork city's Oliver Plunkett Street

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 21, 2019

  • 6
  • 19
  • 22
  • 28
  • 35
  • 40
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »