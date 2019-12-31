Upbeat Jonathan Sexton making progress from latest setback

All injury updates come attached with a health warning these days but the latest on Jonathan Sexton is that his knee problem is “progressing well”.

More should be known after he sees a specialist about the matter later in the week.

We shall see. Leinster assistant coach Robin McBryde veered towards the player’s mental state rather than the physical when asked what exactly was meant by the term ‘progressing well’.

“Well, he seems in a good Christmas spirit,” said the chirpy Welshman.

“He’s in a positive mind frame. When you talk to him, he’s not down in the dumps dragging himself around here. He’s an energiser, he still contributes to meetings.

When you’ve got an injury, I think mentally you’ve got to be in a good place, first of all, and that is reflected in your demeanour.

“If that’s part of his progression, then he’s progressing well.”

None the wiser, then.

Sexton aside, Leinster are in remarkably good shape as they sail serenely through the season unbeaten.

Jamison Gibson-Park is expected to feature against Connacht this weekend having pulled out of the win away to Munster after feeling ill and Joe Tomane is expected to train fully this week after a hamstring problem.

Rory O’Loughlin has less reason for festive cheer. He has been ruled for 12 weeks after undergoing a shoulder procedure while Michael Bent is facing some time off roster after picking up a calf injury in training.