News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Upbeat Jonathan Sexton making progress from latest setback

Upbeat Jonathan Sexton making progress from latest setback
By Brendan O'Brien
Tuesday, December 31, 2019 - 05:00 AM

All injury updates come attached with a health warning these days but the latest on Jonathan Sexton is that his knee problem is “progressing well”.

More should be known after he sees a specialist about the matter later in the week.

We shall see. Leinster assistant coach Robin McBryde veered towards the player’s mental state rather than the physical when asked what exactly was meant by the term ‘progressing well’.

“Well, he seems in a good Christmas spirit,” said the chirpy Welshman.

“He’s in a positive mind frame. When you talk to him, he’s not down in the dumps dragging himself around here. He’s an energiser, he still contributes to meetings.

When you’ve got an injury, I think mentally you’ve got to be in a good place, first of all, and that is reflected in your demeanour.

“If that’s part of his progression, then he’s progressing well.”

None the wiser, then.

Sexton aside, Leinster are in remarkably good shape as they sail serenely through the season unbeaten.

Jamison Gibson-Park is expected to feature against Connacht this weekend having pulled out of the win away to Munster after feeling ill and Joe Tomane is expected to train fully this week after a hamstring problem.

Rory O’Loughlin has less reason for festive cheer. He has been ruled for 12 weeks after undergoing a shoulder procedure while Michael Bent is facing some time off roster after picking up a calf injury in training.

More on this topic

Dave Kearney liking less intense vibe under new Ireland coach Andy FarrellDave Kearney liking less intense vibe under new Ireland coach Andy Farrell

'Non-stop' Connors praised for dominant performance against Munster'Non-stop' Connors praised for dominant performance against Munster

Leinster’s Sean wins battle of brothersLeinster’s Sean wins battle of brothers

Keenan able for testing Thomond Park assignmentKeenan able for testing Thomond Park assignment

TOPIC: Leinster Rugby

More in this Section

Gareth Bale among Europe-based stars interesting Premier League clubs in JanuaryGareth Bale among Europe-based stars interesting Premier League clubs in January

What to expect from Premier League clubs in the January transfer windowWhat to expect from Premier League clubs in the January transfer window

Neal Horgan: Glimpsing hope in the ghosts of Christmas future Neal Horgan: Glimpsing hope in the ghosts of Christmas future

FAI AGM: ‘We are in dangerous territory, heading damn close to the red zone’FAI AGM: ‘We are in dangerous territory, heading damn close to the red zone’


Lifestyle

Look at the iTunes Podcast Charts on any given day and the top shows in Ireland are either the 2 Johnnies or Blindboy. The former claims 250,000 listeners a week, while the latter has a Patreon with 5,000 listeners each paying $5 a month.Podcast Corner: The 2 Johnnies and Joe Rogan prove most popular in 2019

His time in Kilgarvan allows Laurie Shaw put a unique spin on events in the UK, writes Don O’MahonyLaurie Shaw’s Scouse brogue intact after years in Kerry

Child actor Roman Griffin Davis is already up for awards for his role in Nazi-era satire JoJo Rabbit, writes Esther McCarthyHitler as your imaginary friend: New satire takes a different look at Nazi Germany

Consumers across the EU are set to benefit from new rules on phone and internet contracts.Making Cents: Hold the phone, new rules for service contracts

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 28, 2019

  • 2
  • 14
  • 18
  • 23
  • 34
  • 39
  • 25

Full Lotto draw results »