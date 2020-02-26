News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Tiernan O’Halloran hoping for better luck as he returns to scene of first Ireland start

By Declan Rooney
Wednesday, February 26, 2020 - 03:31 PM

Connacht full back Tiernan O’Halloran says his side must avoid many more slips up if they are to qualify for the knock out stages of the PRO14 once again.

Tiernan O'Halloran of Connacht during the Guinness PRO14 Round 12 match against Edinburgh last weekend. Picture: Paul Devlin/Sportsfile
Tiernan O'Halloran of Connacht during the Guinness PRO14 Round 12 match against Edinburgh last weekend. Picture: Paul Devlin/Sportsfile

Connacht flew out to South Africa this afternoon ahead of Sunday’s clash with Southern Kings, and for O’Halloran, who turned 29 today, it means a return to the scene of his first start for Ireland in 2016.

A crude mid-air tackle from Willie Le Roux ended O’Halloran’s game after 11 minutes that day and he says he’s happy to go back to Port Elizabeth and banish those memories.

“This will be my first time back in the Nelson Mandela Stadium since I had my big fall for Ireland when I got taken out in the air. It will be interesting to go back there again,” said O’Halloran, who scored two tries in Connacht’s loss in Edinburgh last weekend.

“It was a massive occasion for me and to get it cut short like that was pretty tough. At the time it wasn’t the best feeling and then we ended up losing the game as well to lose the series, so it was a tough enough feeling.

Going back there now will be good and hopefully change the result this time.

Last weekend’s loss has seen Connacht slip seven points behind Scarlets in the final Conference B play-off spot and consequently the pressure is on Andy Friend’s side to start gathering wins.

O'Halloran on his Ireland debut in 2016. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
O'Halloran on his Ireland debut in 2016. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

“There is massive pressure on us. We have targeted getting to the quarter finals as well. We have nine games left and we are under massive pressure now. We want to win every game. We know if we lose one or two more games that’s us done for the season.

“Kings are bottom of the Conference but they have only had three home games this season. People might thing they are a lesser opposition but it’s quite a tricky game.

“You have to be careful. When you feel you have an opportunity to play good flowing attacking rugby you can throw the ball around too much too, forcing things as well.

When we get opportunities we have to take them. That’s the crucial thing and not to try and go out and play Harlem Globetrotters stuff from the first minute.

More on this topic

Connacht prop Finlay Bealham has surgery on fractured ankleConnacht prop Finlay Bealham has surgery on fractured ankle

Carolan wants Connacht to be ‘ruthless’ in EdinburghCarolan wants Connacht to be ‘ruthless’ in Edinburgh

Kieran Marmion back in the mix for Connacht, but Stephen Fitzgerald out for seasonKieran Marmion back in the mix for Connacht, but Stephen Fitzgerald out for season

Ahki has Toulouse forewarned and forearmedAhki has Toulouse forewarned and forearmed

PRO14Southern KingsTiernan O'HalloranTOPIC: Connacht Rugby

More in this Section

England wing Anthony Watson on mend after calf injury ahead of Wales clashEngland wing Anthony Watson on mend after calf injury ahead of Wales clash

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media

Mayo hope chapter is finally closed on a sorry sagaMayo hope chapter is finally closed on a sorry saga

Keith Ricken rails against U20 callsKeith Ricken rails against U20 calls


Lifestyle

The show saw models walking beneath neon phrases saying ‘Consent’, and ‘Patriarchy = Climate Emergency’.Consent was top of Dior’s agenda at Paris Fashion Week

There may be a team of professionals taking care of the main event, but how can we help ourselves when waiting for surgery? Abi Jackson</b finds out.How to look after your body and mind before an operation

If your wellness is on the wane, you’ll find the stunning vistas of France’s Haute-Savoie a breath of fresh (mountain) air, says Tess de la Mare.Ski yourself free of stress in the French Prealps

Could happier, healthy older age be all about mindset? Lauren Taylor speaks to the author of a new book aiming to transform our approach to ageing.Worried about getting older? How to embrace ageing positively

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 22, 2020

  • 5
  • 14
  • 27
  • 28
  • 31
  • 44
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »