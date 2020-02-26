Tiernan O’Halloran hoping for better luck as he returns to scene of first Ireland start

Connacht full back Tiernan O’Halloran says his side must avoid many more slips up if they are to qualify for the knock out stages of the PRO14 once again.

Tiernan O'Halloran of Connacht during the Guinness PRO14 Round 12 match against Edinburgh last weekend. Picture: Paul Devlin/Sportsfile

Connacht flew out to South Africa this afternoon ahead of Sunday’s clash with Southern Kings, and for O’Halloran, who turned 29 today, it means a return to the scene of his first start for Ireland in 2016.

A crude mid-air tackle from Willie Le Roux ended O’Halloran’s game after 11 minutes that day and he says he’s happy to go back to Port Elizabeth and banish those memories.

“This will be my first time back in the Nelson Mandela Stadium since I had my big fall for Ireland when I got taken out in the air. It will be interesting to go back there again,” said O’Halloran, who scored two tries in Connacht’s loss in Edinburgh last weekend.

“It was a massive occasion for me and to get it cut short like that was pretty tough. At the time it wasn’t the best feeling and then we ended up losing the game as well to lose the series, so it was a tough enough feeling.

Going back there now will be good and hopefully change the result this time.

Last weekend’s loss has seen Connacht slip seven points behind Scarlets in the final Conference B play-off spot and consequently the pressure is on Andy Friend’s side to start gathering wins.

O'Halloran on his Ireland debut in 2016. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

“There is massive pressure on us. We have targeted getting to the quarter finals as well. We have nine games left and we are under massive pressure now. We want to win every game. We know if we lose one or two more games that’s us done for the season.

“Kings are bottom of the Conference but they have only had three home games this season. People might thing they are a lesser opposition but it’s quite a tricky game.

“You have to be careful. When you feel you have an opportunity to play good flowing attacking rugby you can throw the ball around too much too, forcing things as well.