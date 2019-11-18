Tadhg Furlong remains doubt for Leinster after missing Benneton win

Tadhg Furlong is a doubt for Leinster ahead of the province's Champions Cup clash with Lyon.

The tight-head missed out on the win over Benneton on Saturday, and Leinster say he will be further assessed for a "minor back complaint" this week.

Rory O’Loughlin will also be assessed this week with the centre having picked up a contact injury to his shoulder.

Caelan Doris, who suffered a head injury in the Benneton clash, is due to follow return to play protocols this week.

Joe Tomane's hamstring injury is due to be looked at again before "a final decision is made on his involvement this weekend."

There is good news for the province, with Robbie Henshaw due to train as normal this week.

Henshaw recovered from illness to be promoted to the bench last weekend following Tomane's injury.

The Ireland centre came on in the final quarter for his first club shift of the season.

Will Connors has also successfully come through return to play protocols.

However, Sean Cronin's neck injury means he remains unavailable for selection.