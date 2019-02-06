South African flanker Marcell Coetzee signs contract extension with Ulster

Ulster's Marcell Coetzee has signed a three-year contract extension, the province announced today.

The South African has enjoyed a fine season so far contributing two tries in 17 appearances and the new deal keeps him at the Kingspan Stadium until the summer of 2022.

The 28-times capped Springbok signed for Ulster in 2016 with knee injuries hampering the start of his time in the northern province, but his form this year has earned him the new deal.

Coetzee tops Ulster's charts for the highest number of carries, tackles and turnovers won across the Champions Cup and PRO14 this season.

Commenting on the deal, the 27-year-old said: "First of all, I want to thank the players, staff and supporters of Ulster Rugby for standing by my side over the past three seasons.

It was a really tough mental and physical battle for me with the injuries, but I’m grateful for the support I had during that time and I’m determined to repay the faith shown in me.

"I can’t wait to see what the next three years holds for me and my wife personally, and for the club. We have a young, hungry squad that is clearly moving in the right direction under our coaching team.

"We have a lot of hard work to do, but I know that the entire organisation is focused on delivering success."

Ulster Head Coach Dan McFarland added: "Marcell has been phenomenal for us this season and it’s a massive boost for us that he has chosen to remain at the club, even with significant interest from other clubs.

"He’s been through some difficult times since he arrived here and I’m delighted that he’s got a good run of games and performed at the level we know he’s capable of. At 27 years of age, we believe we are yet to witness some of his best rugby."

Ulster Chief Executive, Jonny Petrie, said that the contract extension was a statement of intent and "a great endorsement of the rugby programme that we have in place under Dan."

"We’re an ambitious club and it’s encouraging that players of the calibre of Marcell want to be part of our future plans, which I believe to be hugely exciting."