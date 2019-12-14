Scannell: Expansive approach needs clinical edge

Rory Scannell has seen the foundations of a more adventurous Munster attack being laid under the guidance of Stephen Larkham.

There have been glimpses of it in these early days of the Australian’s tenure as the province’s senior coach.

The ambition and expansive intent are clear from the changes that have been signposted already this season, from exit strategies to offensive lineout calls in the opposition 22.

But as much as a less conservative approach is necessary to propel Munster back to the top of European club rugby, the caveat remains that it is still a work in progress.

So far so good, but Scannell acknowledges that if that rise is going to happen in its very first season, things are going to have to start clicking a whole lot more consistently.

Munster this afternoon visit European kingpins Saracens needing to keep their Heineken Champions Cup pool campaign alive following a home draw with Racing 92 and the concession of a losing bonus point to today’s opponents seven days ago in round three.

A loss in north London and the outlook for a quarter-final berth becomes a lot bleaker, with a trip to Paris and a clash with pool leaders Racing still to come in mid-January.

Victory today, however, would deal a blow to Saracens’ hopes of defending their title with a third defeat in four rounds and if Munster are to upset the odds and deliver that outcome, Scannell knows the attack is going to have to be more clinical than it was at Thomond Park last Saturday, when the visitors escaped with that precious bonus point in a 10-3 defeat and a renewed hope of progression beyond the pool.

Now the onus is on Munster.

“We’re just going to look at opportunities that hopefully if the weather allows we can be a bit more clinical and get a few more scores,” midfielder Scannell said.

“I thought, given the conditions, we made a few line breaks (last weekend). When we got good quality ball off set-piece, we weren’t afraid to move it and we were probably unlucky not to put away a few more.

"It was tough in those conditions but I think our attack is definitely going in the right direction.

“We’re working on it all the time and when you see it coming off, it gives you that confidence to go and do it again.

"It’s not going to come off every time but we’re definitely being a bit more ambitious in the way we’re playing and we have some quality back threes who we want to get the ball to as much as we can.

Hopefully, the weather will be a bit better but it’s going to be incredibly tough over there but we’re definitely more ambitious and more confident in the way we’re playing.

“Prior, we might have been a bit more conservative and looked at our kicking game a bit more, but I think our game is evolving into more of an all-round kind of game now, so hopefully we get a few chances at the weekend and show that our attack is improving.”

Saracens on their own patch and with their renowned defence may hamper Munster’s ambition but Scannell is hopeful his team can take the next step in their development and deliver a more clinical edge against the best in class today.

“They bring incredible line speed off set-piece and they have quality individuals who are very good and strong defensively.

"You might get one or two opportunities but when they come, you have to do your best to take them.

“Yeah, they’re a difficult side to break down. We looked at a few opportunities at the weekend that we possibly might have missed and hopefully they might come off this weekend.

“I think we have been quite clinical at times but it’s probably just about identifying a few opportunities that we might miss.

"Hindsight is great when you look back at a video but it’s just kind of that heads- up rugby and backing each other to take opportunities that we see in front of us.”