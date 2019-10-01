News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Rugby World Cup: In front of the mic

By Tony Leen

Sports Editor

Tuesday, October 01, 2019 - 03:52 PM

There mighn’t be action on the field at the Rugby World Cup on the first day of October, but that doesn’t mean players and coaches aren’t stepping up to the mic.

Here’s what the various camps have been saying.

"In terms of vision and seeing, it's pretty sweet, and it's now just a matter of getting used to them."

- New Zealand's star flanker Ardie Savea (pictured) on the protective goggles he will wear against Canada on Wednesday to protect his eyesight after being diagnosed with vision loss in one eye.

“We were penalised for offside four times and we've now got the feedback that three of those were incorrect calls. People were asking us about our discipline.”

Ireland coach Joe Schmidt on the incorrect refereeing decisions in the 19-12 defeat to Japan.

"We are facing probably the toughest challenge that Russian rugby has ever faced."

- Russia coach Lyn Jones knows exactly how tough Ireland are going to be on Thursday.

"After such an unpleasant defeat, they will need to rehabilitate themselves in the eyes of their fans.. Underestimation towards their opponent had a certain impact on them. It won’t happen to them again, they won’t repeat the same mistakes against us."

Russia’s Valery Morozov on facing an Ireland with plenty to prove on Thursday

"Men don't know how to talk about their feelings. It took us a while but we got there in the end."

- England's Billy Vunipola on how team psychologist Corinne Reid helped deal with the disappointment of England's RWC 2015 campaign.

"We don't see ourselves as Tier 1 or Tier 2. This competition that we're playing in is with the best teams in the world and we're part of that. Everything we do, we do with American pride."

- USA attack coach Greg McWilliams on the spirit his team brings into clashes with more highly favoured teams.

Joe Schmidt now faces the biggest challenge of his coaching career

RWC19 Podcast: The Japan inquest. ‘Only so many times you can bounce back before getting a headache’


TOPIC: RWC2019

