Rugby Supporters of the Year awards shortlist revealed

The shortlist for the Virgin Media Rugby Supporter's Player of the Year Award has been revealed.

Tadhg Beirne’s impressive debut season with Munster has seen the Ireland lock nominated on a shortlist of six for the Virgin Media Sports Supporters’ Player of the Year.

The award, to be presented in Dublin on May 15 at the Zurich Irish Rugby Players Awards, was won last year by Connacht’s Bundee Aki and the 2018-19 shortlist features the centre’s team-mate and recent Ireland debutant Jack Carty among the half dozen nominees who will now be advanced to a supporters’ phone poll..

Alongside Beirne and fly-half Carty are Ulster centre Will Addison, another enjoying a memorable first season with his province, and a trio of Leinster stars in Cian Healy, James Lowe and James Ryan.

Voting closes on May 12 with the relevant phone numbers for each nominee available on www.rugbyplayersireland.ie.