Rugby League team invite LGBT groups to game as Israel Folau's new club come to town

Israel Folau during a training session with his new club Catalan Dragons. Picture: Press Association
By Press Association
Saturday, February 08, 2020 - 09:10 AM

Wakefield Trinity coach Chris Chester is more concerned with Storm Ciara than the furore surrounding the arrival of Israel Folau in Super League as he looks for a first win of the season.

Trinity are using the visit of Folau’s new club Catalans Dragons in their opening home game to celebrate inclusivity in rugby league by inviting LGBT groups to the game.

Folau, who caused a storm by claiming “hell awaits” gay people, will be absent from Belle Vue, having not made coach Steve McNamara’s 21-man squad, but the Catalans’ controversial signing of the dual-code international has put the spotlight on the West Yorkshire club.

“It hasn’t dominated things here at Wakefield Trinity,” Chester insisted. “We’ve got a job to do, we’ve got a game to prepare for.”

Chester’s focus has been trained on putting right the wrongs of his team’s opening 30-12 defeat at Hull KR and the visit of the Dragons, who are set to be accompanied by the worst storm to hit the UK for seven years.

“We came in on Saturday and had a good honest chat at the review,” he said. “The guys are really positive.

“We know we probably couldn’t have played any worse, we probably couldn’t have made any more errors than we did. There’s a lot of improvement in this team and we’re looking to put that right this weekend."

