Rob Kearney a doubt for Scotland game

By Simon Lewis

Rugby and Golf Correspondent

Monday, September 16, 2019 - 02:19 PM

Ireland's backline could be set for further disruption after Rob Kearney emerged as another injury doubt for Sunday's World Cup opener against Scotland.

With centre Robbie Henshaw rated "very, very unlikely" to play a part in the Yokohama Pool A showdown after pulling up with a tight hamstring in training on Saturday and wing Keith Earls not due to train this week until Wednesday or Friday having suffered a knee knock against Wales on September 7, reports that veteran full-back Kearney suffered a calf injury in training today could be a further blow to Ireland's plans.

Kearney, 33, won his 92nd cap against Wales in Dublin nine days ago and looked sharp in defence, in the air and with ball in hand, scoring a try in the 22-15 victory.

If he were to become unavailable, Kearney could be replaced by either Leinster team-mate Jordan Larmour or Munster's Andrew Conway, man of the match from the right wing against Wales in Cardiff the previous week.

rugbyIrelandRugby World CupTOPIC: RWC2019

