Rob Herring flying to Japan to replace injured Sean Cronin

Ulster hooker Rob Herring is set to link up Irish rugby squad ahead of Saturday's Rugby World Cup quarter-final against New Zealand.

He will replace Leinster's Sean Cronin - who picked up an injury in training this week.

Herring has won eight caps for Ireland and was part of Joe Schmidt's training squad ahead of the tournament.

He captained Ulster in their three PRO14 games to date but will now link up with the national side ahead of Saturday's clash with the All Blacks.

Ahead of the game, forwards coach Simon Easterby says that Ireland will not accept the 'gallant losers' tag ahead of the clash against a side chasing three World Cup titles in a row.

"As a team, we were often gallant losers in my time as a player, we pushed teams close every now and then. We had the odd maybe two or three or four-game winning streak against the top sides and then maybe we’d fall over," he said.

“But I think the consistency that Joe has brought over the last five or six seasons and the confidence he has brought, not just to beat the likes of the All Blacks but to go to South Africa, to go to Australia and win a series, to win Championships, to win a Grand Slam, the confidence that the group has with the game plan, the confidence that they have in Andy (Farrell’s) defence, I think there is a combination of different things that have come together.”

