Postcard from Japan: Best fan images of Rugby World Cup Week 1

It's safe to say, after the first week of Rugby World Cup action draws to a close, that the on-pitch drama hasn't disappointed. From Uruguay's historic victory over Fiji to Ireland's stunning opening performance against Scotland, fans at home and in Japan have been treated to a veritable feast of rugby.

Off the pitch, the word from Japan is that the atmosphere around the host cities and inside the stadiums has been simply incredible. The noise and colour from the stands has pierced the bubble in which most of the players immerse themselves, and brightened the mood of many a sleep-deprived hack.

We've compiled some of the images that capture that atmosphere around the grounds and on the streets of Japan in this gallery. Take a look and get into the Rugby World Cup spirit!

French fans were in full voice as their side edged Argentina with a late drop goal in their opening Rugby World Cup fixture.

The French crowd in full voice at their opening game against Argentina. Picture: Brendan Moran, Sportsfile.

READ MORE Ronan O'Gara: Pumas under the pump as Les Blues pressure eases at Rugby World Cup

These fans clearly drew inspiration from one of Japan's most famous exports - Super Mario! Full marks for effort too.

Fancy dress outside the Yokohama International Stadium. Picture: Craig Mercer, Inpho.

Irish eyes were smiling after Joe Schmidt's side ran out convincing winners against Japan.

Irish fans in full voice at the Yokohama International Stadium for Ireland's opening game against Scotland. Picture: Brendan Moran, Sportsfile.

It was all smiles from both sets of fans ahead of the game, but Scotland fans left the stadium demoralised after their side's poor showing.

Ireland and Scotland fans mingle ahead of the game. Picture, Ashley Western, PA.

No sign of the famous "Angela Merkel thinks we're at work" flag in Japan, but clearly these Irish supporters haven't signed up for international roaming

An Irish flag on display at the Yokohama International Stadium as Ireland took on Scotland. Picture: Ramsey Cardy, Sportsfile.

Divided loyalties here ahead of Ireland's Pool A showdown with Japan on Saturday.

Fans enjoy the atmosphere as Ireland face Scotland in Yokohama. Picture: Dan Sheridan, Inpho.

Dressed for the occasion. This Brave Blossoms fan is ready for action if needed.

A historic win for Uruguay led to joyous scenes around the stadium as players joined their fans to celebrate their 30-27 win over Fiji.

Uruguay's players celebrate with the crowd. Picture: Naoya Osato/Kyodo News via AP

A Wales fan tries on a traditional samurai headpiece in Japan.

Fans outside the stadium as Wales take on Georgia. Picture: David Davies, PA.

Backing the right horse? A young New Zealand fan pinning their colours to the mast.

A young fan ahead of New Zealand's match against South Africa. Picture: Adam Davy, PA.

Check back in for more of the best images from Japan on our dedicated Rugby World Cup coverage page.

Rugby World Cup Podcast: Alright on the night for Joe but can we outbok the Boks?