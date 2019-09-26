News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
HOME THE DONAL DAILY FANZONE DATA CENTRE
Home»sport

Postcard from Japan: Best fan images of Rugby World Cup Week 1

Postcard from Japan: Best fan images of Rugby World Cup Week 1
Bundee Aki greets a fan at the Ireland Rugby squad welcoming ceremony. Picture: Dan Sheridan, Inpho.
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, September 26, 2019 - 09:43 AM

It's safe to say, after the first week of Rugby World Cup action draws to a close, that the on-pitch drama hasn't disappointed. From Uruguay's historic victory over Fiji to Ireland's stunning opening performance against Scotland, fans at home and in Japan have been treated to a veritable feast of rugby.

Off the pitch, the word from Japan is that the atmosphere around the host cities and inside the stadiums has been simply incredible. The noise and colour from the stands has pierced the bubble in which most of the players immerse themselves, and brightened the mood of many a sleep-deprived hack.

We've compiled some of the images that capture that atmosphere around the grounds and on the streets of Japan in this gallery. Take a look and get into the Rugby World Cup spirit!

French fans were in full voice as their side edged Argentina with a late drop goal in their opening Rugby World Cup fixture.

The French crowd in full voice at their opening game against Argentina. Picture: Brendan Moran, Sportsfile.
The French crowd in full voice at their opening game against Argentina. Picture: Brendan Moran, Sportsfile.

READ MORE

Ronan O'Gara: Pumas under the pump as Les Blues pressure eases at Rugby World Cup

These fans clearly drew inspiration from one of Japan's most famous exports - Super Mario! Full marks for effort too.

Fancy dress outside the Yokohama International Stadium. Picture: Craig Mercer, Inpho.
Fancy dress outside the Yokohama International Stadium. Picture: Craig Mercer, Inpho.

Irish eyes were smiling after Joe Schmidt's side ran out convincing winners against Japan.

Irish fans in full voice at the Yokohama International Stadium for Ireland's opening game against Scotland. Picture: Brendan Moran, Sportsfile.
Irish fans in full voice at the Yokohama International Stadium for Ireland's opening game against Scotland. Picture: Brendan Moran, Sportsfile.

It was all smiles from both sets of fans ahead of the game, but Scotland fans left the stadium demoralised after their side's poor showing.

Ireland and Scotland fans mingle ahead of the game. Picture, Ashley Western, PA.
Ireland and Scotland fans mingle ahead of the game. Picture, Ashley Western, PA.

No sign of the famous "Angela Merkel thinks we're at work" flag in Japan, but clearly these Irish supporters haven't signed up for international roaming

An Irish flag on display at the Yokohama International Stadium as Ireland took on Scotland. Picture: Ramsey Cardy, Sportsfile.
An Irish flag on display at the Yokohama International Stadium as Ireland took on Scotland. Picture: Ramsey Cardy, Sportsfile.

Divided loyalties here ahead of Ireland's Pool A showdown with Japan on Saturday.

Fans enjoy the atmosphere as Ireland face Scotland in Yokohama. Picture: Dan Sheridan, Inpho.
Fans enjoy the atmosphere as Ireland face Scotland in Yokohama. Picture: Dan Sheridan, Inpho.

Dressed for the occasion. This Brave Blossoms fan is ready for action if needed.

A historic win for Uruguay led to joyous scenes around the stadium as players joined their fans to celebrate their 30-27 win over Fiji.

Uruguay's players celebrate with the crowd. Picture: Naoya Osato/Kyodo News via AP
Uruguay's players celebrate with the crowd. Picture: Naoya Osato/Kyodo News via AP

A Wales fan tries on a traditional samurai headpiece in Japan.

Fans outside the stadium as Wales take on Georgia. Picture: David Davies, PA.
Fans outside the stadium as Wales take on Georgia. Picture: David Davies, PA.

Backing the right horse? A young New Zealand fan pinning their colours to the mast.

A young fan ahead of New Zealand's match against South Africa. Picture: Adam Davy, PA.
A young fan ahead of New Zealand's match against South Africa. Picture: Adam Davy, PA.

Check back in for more of the best images from Japan on our dedicated Rugby World Cup coverage page.

Rugby World Cup Podcast: Alright on the night for Joe but can we outbok the Boks?


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

More on this topic

Irish Examiner columnist Ronan O'Gara a hit in New ZealandIrish Examiner columnist Ronan O'Gara a hit in New Zealand

Our RWC Newsletter: Japanese game already on horizon after busy weekendOur RWC Newsletter: Japanese game already on horizon after busy weekend

Ireland's victory over Scotland in picturesIreland's victory over Scotland in pictures

Around the World Cup: Butler on call before normal service resumesAround the World Cup: Butler on call before normal service resumes

Rugby World Cup. RWC2019TOPIC: RWC2019 - Diary

More in this Section

Why Rassie Erasmus parachuted Felix Jones into Springboks coaching set-upWhy Rassie Erasmus parachuted Felix Jones into Springboks coaching set-up

‘Tennis is lost’: Why Irishman Dave Miley wants to run the ITF‘Tennis is lost’: Why Irishman Dave Miley wants to run the ITF

Mindset shift set Ciarán Kilkenny free for final replayMindset shift set Ciarán Kilkenny free for final replay

Mayo supporter group issue email over board spatMayo supporter group issue email over board spat


Lifestyle

Considering that underwear is meant to be concealed under our clothing (the clue’s in the name), when you think about it there are a lot of famous fashion moments that involve bras and knickers.From Bridget’s big knickers to Judy’s wardrobe malfunction; Here's the most iconic lingerie moments ever

Spending hours awaiting planes can be a bore. So instead hire a car and enjoy nearby attractions, suggests Sarah Marshall.How to extend a holiday if your flight is cancelled or delayed at one of these five busy airports

200 children and adolescents a year in Ireland will be diagnosed with a cancer. Symptoms are often similar to those of more common, less serious illnesses, but go to your GP if you are worried, says Dr Phil KieranExaminer Yourself: Dr Phil Kieran on breakthroughs in treatment of children's cancers

Khalid was his brilliant, charismatic self at 3Arena in Dublin, writes Ed PowerLive Music Review: Khalid - 3 Arena

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DONAL DAILY FANZONE DATA CENTRE
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 25, 2019

  • 1
  • 13
  • 17
  • 26
  • 30
  • 35
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »