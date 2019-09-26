Postcard from Japan: Best fan images of Rugby World Cup Week 1

It's safe to say, after the first week of Rugby World Cup action draws to a close, that the on-pitch drama hasn't disappointed. From Uruguay's historic victory over Fiji to Ireland's stunning opening performance against Scotland, fans at home and in Japan have been treated to a veritable feast of rugby.
Off the pitch, the word from Japan is that the atmosphere around the host cities and inside the stadiums has been simply incredible. The noise and colour from the stands has pierced the bubble in which most of the players immerse themselves, and brightened the mood of many a sleep-deprived hack.
We've compiled some of the images that capture that atmosphere around the grounds and on the streets of Japan in this gallery. Take a look and get into the Rugby World Cup spirit!
French fans were in full voice as their side edged Argentina with a late drop goal in their opening Rugby World Cup fixture.
These fans clearly drew inspiration from one of Japan's most famous exports - Super Mario! Full marks for effort too.
Irish eyes were smiling after Joe Schmidt's side ran out convincing winners against Japan.
It was all smiles from both sets of fans ahead of the game, but Scotland fans left the stadium demoralised after their side's poor showing.
No sign of the famous "Angela Merkel thinks we're at work" flag in Japan, but clearly these Irish supporters haven't signed up for international roaming
Divided loyalties here ahead of Ireland's Pool A showdown with Japan on Saturday.
Dressed for the occasion. This Brave Blossoms fan is ready for action if needed.
A historic win for Uruguay led to joyous scenes around the stadium as players joined their fans to celebrate their 30-27 win over Fiji.
A Wales fan tries on a traditional samurai headpiece in Japan.
Backing the right horse? A young New Zealand fan pinning their colours to the mast.
Check back in for more of the best images from Japan on our dedicated Rugby World Cup coverage page.
