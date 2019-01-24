O’Shea unfazed by talk of Italy succession race

Conor O’Shea has insisted he has no problems if his Italy bosses are assessing alternative coaching options.

The Italian Rugby Federation (FIR) this week issued a staunch backing of boss O’Shea in the wake of rumours touting Racing 92 coaches Laurent Travers and Laurent Labit as replacements.

AN IRISHMAN ABROAD: Italy head coach Conor O'Shea with captain Sergio Parisse at yesterday's Six Nations launch in London.

Italy have lost 10 out of 10 Six Nations matches under O’Shea’s stewardship, but the former Harlequins coach has been tasked with a long-term rebuilding project as much in infrastructure as performance.

O’Shea’s current contract runs until after the 2020 Six Nations and he hinted he could stay beyond that — but vowed to focus solely on this year’s European showdown.

“It’s what you expect, because we’re in this for Italian Rugby,” said O’Shea, of rumours linking others to his job.

“Do they want me to stay on? Yes.

“Would I expect them to be looking at alternatives? They say they’re not but I hope they are.

“If they weren’t, they would be slammed for not looking at alternatives.

“In 10 years’ time I want to be having a beer sitting in the stadium with this guy watching an Italy team doing well, (so) that we can say we had a hand in its progress.

It is not about me, it’s about Italian rugby. The next decision has to be the right thing.

O’Shea revealed Italy have drafted in highly-regarded former All Blacks coach Wayne Smith as a consultant.

The former Ireland full-back hopes ex-Northampton coach Smith can help Italy hone their approach for the Six Nations and beyond.

Italy will start their campaign by facing Scotland at Murrayfield on February 2, with O’Shea chasing all-round improvement.

“We’ve been very fortunate to work with Wayne Smith on and off in the last year,” said O’Shea.

“He’s worked very closely with back-up staff and helped us to introduce new things to the team.

“It’s not very often you sit down with someone and think ‘god I know nothing about rugby’. He’s a great counsel to have.”

For his part Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend remains hopeful Hamish Watson will be able to play some part in the Guinness Six Nations.

Watson fractured a bone in his hand on European duty for Edinburgh last weekend and underwent surgery on Monday to place his participation in the tournament under a cloud.

But it is understood Townsend’s first choice openside flanker could yet be involved against Wales and England in the final two rounds.

Watson has started 11 of Scotland’s last 12 Tests and Townsend admits it is a blow to lose him for at least a chunk of the Championship.

“Hamish has been a regular player for us over the last couple of seasons,” Townsend said yesterday.

“To lose him is disappointing, but it means there’s another opportunity for someone else.”

While Scotland are looking to build on last year’s promising third-placed finish, Townsend is aware of the banana-skin potential of the opening fixture.

“We’ve lost a number of times to Italy. We should have lost to Italy in the Six Nations last year,” Townsend said.

“They are a very tough team to play against and Scotland have found them tough in the past. The expectations in Scotland will be high, but we realise that it’s a very tough game to start the campaign.

We are in it to win the Six Nations and I imagine that is what every team is focused on.

“Finding that consistency of good to very good performances is what is required from us to be tough to beat, and to win tournaments.”