Newbridge produce seismic shock to set up all-Kildare final

Newbridge College players, from left, David O’Sullivan, Lucas Berti Newman, and Sam Prendergast celebrate at Energia Park, Donnybrook. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Newbridge College 25 St Michael’s College 22

Newbridge College pulled off a seismic shock at Donnybrook to dethrone 2019 champions St Michael’s College at the semi-final stage of the Leinster Schools Senior Cup.

Just six days after their junior side had upset the odds against the Ailesbury Road men, Johne Murphy’s charges recovered from a 14-0 deficit to set up an all-Kildare final with Clongowes Wood College.

Michael’s had stormed in front during the early exchanges courtesy of converted tries from Henry McErlean and Lee Barron in the fourth and 14th-minutes respectively. However, after a Sam Prendergast place-kick reduced their interval deficit to 11 points, Cormac King’s neat finish on the restart offered Newbridge a fighting chance.

Indeed, the Lilywhites outfit hit the front for the first time when Donal Conroy touched down for a 52nd-minute try.

While Michael’s regained the lead with an impressive Eddie Kelly five-pointer, David O’Sullivan crossed the opposition line just past the hour mark to propel Newbridge towards their first final appearance since 1996.

Scorers for Newbridge: C King, D Conroy, D O’Sullivan try each, S Prendergast 2 pens, 2 cons.

Scorers for St Michael’s: H McErlean, L Barron, E Kelly try each, C Cosgrave pen, 2 cons.

NEWBRIDGE COLLEGE: J Shanahan; D Conroy, M Kiely, L Berti Newman, D O’Sullivan; S Prendergast, C King; P Leavy, G McNelis, Z Ahmed; P O’Flaherty, D Mangan; M Dennis, L Dunleavy, D Lawlor.

Replacements: F O’Malley, L Borgonovo, B Watson, J Sheedy, J Murphy, C Halpenny, S Cahill, J Gaire.

ST MICHAEL’S COLLEGE: C Cosgrave; E Kelly, S O’Kelly, H McWade, H McErlean; N Carroll, F Gunne; J Boyle, L Barron, J Power; J Guinane, S Woods; D Ryan, C Booth, W Hickey.

Replacements: Z Baird, J Egan, D Rogan, M Barron, D Carroll, J Woods, L Russell, J Nicholson.

Referee: N Correll (LRR).