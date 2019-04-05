Munsters ensure place at top table

All-Ireland League, Division 1A

Young Munster 33 - 7 Shannon

A bonus-try victory by the comfortable scoreline of 33-7 over close neighbours Shannon in a taut Limerick AIL derby at Tom Clifford Park last night ensures that Young Munster will again be involved in Division One rugby next season.

However, this comprehensive defeat means that Shannon may well need a win over leaders Cork Constitution in the final round at Thomond Park next Saturday if they are to avoid the drop and, at best, figure in a play-off to avoid relegation.

While Munsters were probably flattered by the winning margin, from the outset they were the better side, imposing fierce pressure on a Shannon side that had little answer to the power of the home side’s pack.

Shannon had two players in the sin bin when the first two of Munsters five tries were touched down in the first quarter by Ger Slattery and Dan Walsh.

Shane Airey converted both and also added the points to a second try by Walsh and one of two others by Alan Kennedy and Derek Corcoran.

Shannon’s try came from Nathan Randles converted by Ben Daly.

YOUNG MUNSTER:

C Hayes; D O’Neill, L Fitzgerald, E O’Gorman, D Corcoran; S Airey, J Lyons; D Begley, G Slattery, C Bartley, T Goggin, A Kennedy, C Mitchell, D Walsh, D Dee.

Replacements: M O’Mara, P Allen, F Coleman, J Foley, J Kiely.

SHANNON:

J McGarry; N Randles, P Ryan, R Deegan, E Moloney; B Daly, A Hehir; C Glynn, J Prenderville, T Cusack, R Coffey, J Kriel, L Moylan, K Brown, C Heffernan.

Replacements: T Chan, C Parker, C Carmody, F McGibney, S Fitzgerald.

Referee: Leo Colgan.