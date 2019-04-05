NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Munsters ensure place at top table

By Charlie Mulqueen
Friday, April 05, 2019 - 11:12 PM

All-Ireland League, Division 1A

Young Munster 33 - 7 Shannon

A bonus-try victory by the comfortable scoreline of 33-7 over close neighbours Shannon in a taut Limerick AIL derby at Tom Clifford Park last night ensures that Young Munster will again be involved in Division One rugby next season.

However, this comprehensive defeat means that Shannon may well need a win over leaders Cork Constitution in the final round at Thomond Park next Saturday if they are to avoid the drop and, at best, figure in a play-off to avoid relegation.

While Munsters were probably flattered by the winning margin, from the outset they were the better side, imposing fierce pressure on a Shannon side that had little answer to the power of the home side’s pack.

Shannon had two players in the sin bin when the first two of Munsters five tries were touched down in the first quarter by Ger Slattery and Dan Walsh.

Shane Airey converted both and also added the points to a second try by Walsh and one of two others by Alan Kennedy and Derek Corcoran.

Shannon’s try came from Nathan Randles converted by Ben Daly.

YOUNG MUNSTER:

C Hayes; D O’Neill, L Fitzgerald, E O’Gorman, D Corcoran; S Airey, J Lyons; D Begley, G Slattery, C Bartley, T Goggin, A Kennedy, C Mitchell, D Walsh, D Dee.

Replacements: M O’Mara, P Allen, F Coleman, J Foley, J Kiely.

SHANNON:

J McGarry; N Randles, P Ryan, R Deegan, E Moloney; B Daly, A Hehir; C Glynn, J Prenderville, T Cusack, R Coffey, J Kriel, L Moylan, K Brown, C Heffernan.

Replacements: T Chan, C Parker, C Carmody, F McGibney, S Fitzgerald.

Referee: Leo Colgan.

More on this topic

Bonus as Munster turn the tables on Cardiff

Van Graan: Let’s keep winning habit

Munster name team for final home game in Cork

Murray backs relaxed Bleyendaal to steer Munster

More in this Section

Ball is in Newcastle’s court over new contract, says Benitez

Roy Hodgson satisfied as Wayne Hennessey cleared by FA

Premier League tells Europe domestic football will always come first

‘You hear all the kids on the sideline: My mammy scored’


Lifestyle

What is cannabis skincare and why has it suddenly become so popular? Experts explain the benefits

Ask an expert: When is the right time to let your kids have an Instagram account?

Find out why London is one magical city for a family holiday

Buying a dishwasher? Here are some tips on cleaning up on efficient and new features

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 03, 2019

    • 2
    • 11
    • 22
    • 23
    • 29
    • 45
    • 44

Full Lotto draw results »