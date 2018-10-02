Home»Sport

Munster’s Conor Murray no Racing cert for Paris move, says Yannick Nyanga

Tuesday, October 02, 2018 - 04:40 AM

By John Fallon

Racing 92 have poured cold water on a possible move to sign Conor Murray when his IRFU expires after the World Cup next year.

Murray, currently battling with an unspecified neck injury, was photographed recently in Paris with Simon Zebo and Donnacha Ryan, prompting speculation that he might his former Munster teammates to Racing 92.

Zebo posted the photograph of the three players on his social media platforms under the hashtag ‘recruitment’, but Racing’s new sporting director, former French flanker Yannick Nyanga, yesterday said there were no moves in place to bring Murray to Paris.

Nyanga, who took up his new role after retiring following the Champions Cup final defeat to Leinster in May, said they would love to have a player of Murray’s quality in their ranks.

But Nyanga, speaking at the launch of the Champions Cup for French clubs in Toulouse yesterday morning, said they were well covered for scrum-halves at the moment.

We have two great scrum-halves in Max Machenaud and Teddy Iribaren. We also have Xavier Chauveau, a player coming from the academy who is in the process of becoming a player in the first team, also some other great No.9s who are coming through in the academy.

“So, for the moment, it is not a question about Conor Murray. Of course, he is a great player, and if he wants to come into Racing then we will listen to him but it is not a priority for us at the moment,” he said.

Meanwhile, Nyanga said that Zebo is in a race to be fit to make his Champions Cup debut for Racing against Scarlets on October 13.

Zebo, who is joint top try scorer in the Top 14 with five, missed their derby win over Stade Francais with a leg muscle injury.

“We are hoping he will be ready for this weekend against Lyon in the Top 14 and if not, that he will be fit for the opening game of the Champions Cup. We won’t take any risks with him this weekend because we want him ready for the Champions Cup so we will see how he is during the week,” he added.


Related Articles

CJ Stander ready to put on a show for Joe Schmidt

New faces impressing Munster boss Johaan van Graan

Johann van Graan: ‘We’re a very confident group. We’ve got big dreams’

Did Munster stars of 2008 max out on their talents?

More in this Section

'Check for termites': Watch this baseball player’s bat break in his hands on a swing and a miss

Hamilton prepared to return winning favour to Bottas

Some of my players care more than others, says Mourinho

Police investigating as linesman bloodied by object thrown from Rangers fans' stand


Breaking Stories

How a poor ould fella navigates his health

Glenn Close on why her latest film could finally earn her an Oscar

Ailbhe Griffith is claiming back the power after a sexual assault

Claudia Aurora not afraid to give tradition a little tweak

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 29, 2018

    • 6
    • 9
    • 13
    • 14
    • 27
    • 45
    • 33

Full Lotto draw results »