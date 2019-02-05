Munster lock Billy Holland called up to Ireland squad

Munster's Billy Holland has been added to Joe Schmidt's Ireland squad following last weekend's Six Nations defeat to England.

The second row's call-up comes after Devin Toner "aggravated an ankle injury" in the 32-20 loss.

Holland has won one cap for Ireland to date, playing against Canada in 2016.

Schmidt's second-row option took a hit even before the tournament began with Tadhg Beirne and Iain Henderson picking up injuries.

Holland joins James Ryan, Quinn Roux and Ultan Dillane as Ireland's available options in the engine room.

Toner is among four who picked up injuries in the England game, with winger Keith Earls and centre Garry Ringrose joining the Leinster lock as doubts for Saturday's Scotland clash.

CJ Stander suffered the biggest injury with suspected facial fractures threatening to keep the back row out “for up to four weeks”.

Ireland travel to Murrayfield on Saturday to take on a Scotland side who opened their Six Nations campaign with a bonus point win over Italy.