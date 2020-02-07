More promised from Ireland as they brace for Wales and Storm Ciara

Ireland supporters have been promised that there is “plenty more to come” from Andy Farrell's side as thoughts turn from last week's Six Nations opener against Scotland to tomorrow's visit of Wales to Dublin.

Scrum coach John Fogarty. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Andy Farrell's first game as Ireland head coach did end with a 19-12 win six days ago but it was a fitful performance and, with the Scots hammering their line at the very death, a nervy one. The reigning Grand Slam champions should provide an even stiffer test.

“We've had a number of weeks prep for Scotland, we've another week in us now. There's plenty more to come,” said scrum coach John Fogarty. “There have been huge positives out of last week, the win has really been important.

“As a coaching group, as a whole group, we're unbelievably excited about where we can go with the team, but we'll do it step by step and tomorrow is another step for us. It's important that we take it, we're looking forward to it.”

It remains to be seen just how the game, which kicks off at 2.15pm, is affected by Storm Ciara which is expected to be at its height in the Dublin region later in the afternoon.

Winds at that point are expected to reach somewhere between 40-50km per hour which are rated as “strong” on the Beaufort Scale.

“We've put some scenarios in during the week so that we are adaptable tomorrow,” said Fogarty. “So we will see what the scenario is when we arrive. The team leaders and Faz [Farrell] will make some decisions around how we start the game and so on. But we have had a good week and we feel we are ready for Storm Ciara and Wales.”

Duncan & Duncan Rugby: 'Why were you a coward?' Rassie’s culture shock. Hoggisms. Bring back shoeing