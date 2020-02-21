News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Leinster set for special Welsh welcome at the Gnoll

Leinster set for special Welsh welcome at the Gnoll
By Ciarán Ó Raghallaigh
Friday, February 21, 2020 - 05:00 AM

Robin McBryde hopes Leinster can maintain their winning roll tonight, at the Gnoll (7.35pm, TG4).

The Irish province face Ospreys away at the famous old Neath rugby ground rather than the more modern Swansea City Liberty Stadium.

McBryde, a former Wales international, is excited to be leading Leinster to such a “throwback” venue and he admitted some of his players are too.

“It’s one of those grounds that as a rugby player and a rugby fan, you’d love to go to,” he said. “It has got a proud history, proud tradition. It’s one of the founding member clubs of the Welsh Rugby Union. It can be quite an intimidating place, especially if there’s a full house. The crowd is right on top of you.

“Tadhg Furlong, he keeps going on about the time he went to Sardis Road and played Pontypridd.

“That’s stuck in his mind and he thoroughly enjoyed the experience. Hopefully it’ll be the same on Friday night, because as a player you want to enjoy the occasion as well.”

Duncan & Duncan Rugby: John Quill's American odyssey, Munster's West Cork hub, props play darts

Leo Cullen has made eight changes to the side that beat Cheetahs last weekend. James Tracy, Josh Murphy, Scott Penny, Jamison Gibson-Park, Conor O’Brien, James Lowe, Cian Kelleher and Hugo Keenan are the new faces with six academy players on the bench.

Ospreys have Wales pair Owen Watkin and Adam Beard available again for tonight’s game. The hosts have made one change from the side that defeated Ulster with number eight Dan Baker replacing Gareth Evans. Leinster top Conference A while Ospreys prop up the section.

OSPREYS: C Evans; H Dirksen, O Watkin, K Williams, L Morgan; L Price, A Davies; N Smith, S Otten, S Gardiner, A Beard, B Davies, D Lydiate (capt), O Cracknell, D Baker.

Replacements: S Parry, G Thomas, G Gajion, L Ashley, S Cross, S Venter, T Thomas-Wheeler, J Hook.

LEINSTER: H Keenan, C Kelleher, J O’Brien, C O’Brien, J Lowe, C Frawley, J Gibson-Park, P Dooley, J Tracy, M Bent, R Molony, S Fardy, J Murphy, S Penny, R Ruddock.

Replacements: S Cronin, M Milne, J Aungier, J Dunne, R Baird, R Osborne, H Byrne, T O’Brien.

Referee: Stuart Berry (WRU).

READ MORE

Andrew Conway signs up until 2023 as Munster announce three contract extensions

More on this topic

Robin McBryde: England hiding will help rather than hinder IrelandRobin McBryde: England hiding will help rather than hinder Ireland

Prendergast kicks Newbridge into Leinster Senior Cup semisPrendergast kicks Newbridge into Leinster Senior Cup semis

St Michael's ease into Leinster Senior Cup semisSt Michael's ease into Leinster Senior Cup semis

Stuart Lancaster treating Twickenham as Euro dry runStuart Lancaster treating Twickenham as Euro dry run

TOPIC: Leinster Rugby

More in this Section

Mercedes have created innovative steering wheel for new seasonMercedes have created innovative steering wheel for new season

Brendan Rodgers insists Leicester have not made a move for Adam LallanaBrendan Rodgers insists Leicester have not made a move for Adam Lallana

Offside should be scrapped if Wenger’s VAR suggestions adopted - HasenhuttlOffside should be scrapped if Wenger’s VAR suggestions adopted - Hasenhuttl

James Haskell to make MMA debut on card headlined by Irish fighter Gallagher James Haskell to make MMA debut on card headlined by Irish fighter Gallagher


Lifestyle

March is the perfect time to take action when it comes to your lawn, writes Peter DowdallGrassroots campaign: Take action in your lawn

Robin Maharaj, director at Kilkenny Architectural Salvage and AntiquesRobin Maharaj: ‘If you take a longterm view you won’t go wrong’

Fond recollections of a legend, an industry titan comes to Cork, Grimes' new album impresses critics, and Cork French Film Festival announces its lineup, writes Des O'DriscollScene and Heard: ‘Fail we may, sail we must’

Irish Examiner arts editor Des O'Driscoll picks his top gigs from the weekend's event, at venues around Cork City.Right Here, Right Now: this weekend's highlights

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 19, 2020

  • 6
  • 10
  • 16
  • 24
  • 25
  • 46
  • 29

Full Lotto draw results »