Larkham content to work around Munster's marquee absences

Stephen Larkham is still finding his feet in Munster but he could hardly have picked a more difficult time to come on board given the disruption caused by the World Cup.

Any notion he might have had that he now had a full squad to work with once everyone settled back after Japan, quickly disappeared as the IRFU mandate directed that World Cup players should be given two successive games off over the Christmas.

That basically means play them the first or third game with little wriggle room for either Leinster or Munster to go full tilt in what is usually one of the biggest fixtures in the league next weekend in Thomond Park.

Larkham, though, is taking it all in his stride and there’s little danger of him straying from the party line that all of this was communicated clearly and that the absence of the stars for the marquee fixtures gives an opportunity to others.

“It’s a different challenge, there’s no doubt about that,” said the former Wallaby. “We haven’t had everyone from the start, which I’d be used to.

“We had a really good run with the guys who didn’t go to the World Cup and then there was a fair bit of learning involved with those guys who came back because everything was new. So, we have sort of been up and down a little bit.

“We had the period when we didn’t have the World Cup players where we didn’t have games either and that was a long pre-season where we could implement some stuff over a longer term.

“When the international players came back and when we finally combined as the bigger squad we’ve had to go through that process again, but at the same time focusing on winning the game at the weekend.

So, it’s been a slower process to get everything in. We’ve made big improvements with this squad over the last two weeks. The boys got a bit of a rest now but we’ll continue that improvement when the boys come back from their break.

He got his first taste of an Irish derby last month when they defeated Ulster 22-16 in a game where both sides were close to full strength preparing for Europe.

Larkham knows that the short trip to Connacht will be a bit different. Munster may have defeated Connacht in 27 of their 33 league meetings but this fixture in Galway has been much tighter in recent years with Connacht winning three of the last five clashes at the Sportsground.

“It’s going to be tough, particularly when you are playing a team like Connacht who are in our conference. And we’re both at the top of the conference, so there is fair bit of pressure on this first game.

“I guess, similar to the European competitions, there is a lot of interest from the crowds, from the fans and that brings some heightened emotions from the players and coaches. We played Ulster and that was a very physical game from a player’s perspective they came out of that game feeling pretty sore.

“That was our most physical game so far and I imagine most of the inter-pros are going to be like that.

“Guys will play for two weeks in a row and they have got to be rested for various different reasons and you have got to make sure you are rotating your squad around. We are no different to any of the other provinces in Ireland where we have to rest out players and coming from a bigger squad into a smaller squad this week.

“I like the challenge. I think it’s good for the players as well because we have a big squad and we have got to make sure those players are getting some game-time as well because they are all very keen to play so they have got an opportunity this weekend.”

He feels a lot of progress has been made with the side over the four European weekends but it’s a work in progress and with the crunch clash coming against Racing 92 on thesecond weekend in January, Munster are working against the clock.

Larkham likes that environment and the Australian is keen to make his mark in a coaching team peppered with South African, English and Irish expertise.

“I think we’re at the stage now where we’re all on the same page, there’s been that drip-feeding of information for those four rounds when we’ve had the full squad together but now we’re combining together on the paddock.

“It’s what they see, how they react to what they see. There are some structures and shapes that we’re bringing in, not necessarily new for this whole year but for this week as well.

“We’re bringing new structures and shapes every week and getting our heads around that.”