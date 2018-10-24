Kieran Marmion fit for Ireland but Craig Ronaldson's season may be over

By Declan Rooney

Connacht’s Kieran Marmion has shaken off the effects of injury and will be fit for Ireland’s November internationals, but a serious knee ligament injury for Craig Ronaldson is a huge setback for Andy Friend’s side.

The 22-times capped Marmion has missed Connacht’s last two games with an ankle injury but returned to training this week ahead of their trip to Bridgend to face Ospreys on Friday night.

And Marmion will be relieved to be in a position to challenge for just his sixth Ireland start as his fellow scrum-halves are also struggling.

Conor Murray has yet to play this season, Luke McGrath is still chasing his best form after injury, while Ulster’s John Cooney sat out last weekend’s Champions Cup loss to Racing 92, which should put Marmion in prime position to start the first November Test against Italy.

Kieran is back and he trained fully Tuesday after the injury he sustained in Ulster. It’s good to have him back,” said backs’ coach Nigel Carolan.

“Caolin Blade has been awesome for us, but the fact that Kieran is back it’s great competition for the two of them.”

Carolan confirmed that all of the fit players in the Connacht squad are available for Friday’s PRO14 clash with Ospreys — including the members of the Ireland squad, which is due to be released later today — but there are a few injury concerns to deal with.

Ronaldson limped off during Connacht’s home defeat to Leinster before the European break, and he will undergo surgery this week on his knee.

Carolan revealed the seriousness of the problem: “He’s has done his ACL, PCL and MCL. He’s done the whole lot and it will rule him out until at least Easter. It’s not career threatening but it is quite serious in terms of knee injuries.”

Conor McKeon had surgery earlier this week on the shoulder injury he suffered in the same game and he is expected to be out until the early months of 2019, while Gavin Thornbury (shoulder), Eoin McKeon (shoulder), and Eoghan Masterson (thumb) are all expected to return in the coming weeks.